Boise State coordinator joins top-paid assistant coaches in Mountain West; staff pay jumps

Schmedding joined the Broncos in January 2019 as the co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. It didn’t take him long to climb the ladder after former defensive coordinator Andy Avalos left for Oregon a few days before spring practice began. By March, Schmedding was making $250,000 as the defensive coordinator.

Under his direction, Boise State led the Mountain West with 40 sacks last season and ranked No. 3 in the conference in total defense (346.3 ypg) and No. 4 in scoring defense (21.9 ppg). Nationally, the Broncos ranked No. 33 in total defense and No. 31 in points allowed.

Schmedding’s salary is $1 less than Avalos was scheduled to make in 2019, before he left for Oregon. The likely reason for the difference: State Board of Education policy requires any coach contract worth $350,000 or more per year to get board approval. The cutoff when Avalos signed was $200,000.

Salaries for Boise State assistant coaches still lag well behind not just Power 5 teams but many of the top programs in the Group of Five.

At Oregon, Avalos will make $815,000 in 2020 and $865,000 in 2021, according to Oregon Live.