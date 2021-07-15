Boise State continues to add big bodies to the trenches in its 2022 recruiting class

BOISE — The Boise State football team added another big lineman to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, and this one resides on the defensive side of the ball.

Three-star defensive tackle Mason Graham announced his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon on Twitter. He’s the fifth member of the trenches to join the Broncos’ class and the second on the defensive line, following defensive end JJ Talo, who joined the class in June.

Offensive linemen Hall Schmidt, Kage Casey and Roger Carreon have also joined the class.

Graham played on the offensive and defensive lines at Servite High in Anaheim, California. He also had scholarship offers from Oregon State, Army, Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV and Utah State, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive tackle from Mission Viejo, California, took an official visit to Boise State on June 20, and he went to Oregon State the following weekend.

He is the 12th known member of the Broncos’ 2022 class, which 247Sports ranks No. 1 in the Mountain West.

BOISE STATE 2022 RECRUITING CLASS

CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High

OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High

TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)

OT Hall Schmidt, 6-7, 300, Peninsula (Washington) High

WR Zamondre Merriweather, 6-2, 200, Valencia (California) High

QB Maddux Madsen, 6-0, 185, American Fork (Utah) High

DL Mason Graham, 6-4, 295, Servite High (Anaheim, California)

