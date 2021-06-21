Boise State continues busy month of recruiting with commitment from defensive lineman

LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)

OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High

DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

TRACK

FORMER BRONCOS

AT OLYMPIC TRIALS

Former Boise State distance runners Marisa Howard and Allie Ostrander competed in the semifinals of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Howard and Ostrander ran in the same heat, with Howard finishing fifth in 9 minutes, 30.62 seconds to grab an automatic qualifying spot in the final. Ostrander clocked a 9:35.56 for sixth in the heat, and she advanced to the final as one of the four fastest runners outside the top 5 in the two heats.

The steeplechase final is scheduled for 9:47 p.m. MT Thursday. The top three finishers in the final will represent the U.S. at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.