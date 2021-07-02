Boise State cancels future series against Big Ten team, adds games vs. Pac-12 opponent

The original contract with Michigan State included a $2 million fee if either party canceled the series, but neither will be required to pay because of a clause that nullifies the contract if both schools consent to the cancellation.

With Michigan State not coming to Boise, the Broncos are left with just four home games against Power Five teams over the next 12 seasons. They will host rival BYU several times during that span, though, and while the Cougars play as an FBS independent, many around the country see them as a Power Five program, Dickey said.

“It’s important for us to keep those games on the schedule in terms of competitiveness and recruiting, and it’s a driver for the fan experience,” Dickey said of BYU and Power Five teams. “But we also have to do what’s best for Boise State.”

The last time Boise State and Washington met in the regular season was in 2015, when Boise State won 16-13 in front of 36,832 fans in Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos are 2-3 all-time against Washington. The last time the teams played was actually the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, which happened to be former Boise State coach Chris Petersen’s final game as the Huskies coach. Petersen left Boise State to take over at Washington in 2014, and he ended his tenure there with a 38-7 win in that bowl game.