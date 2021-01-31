Boise State basketball earns series split with night-and-day turnaround at Colorado State

“We felt like if we could get the ball moving we could cause their defense some problems, because they defend the strong side really, really well,” Rice said. “I think in that first game we took the bait and kind of just dribbled into the teeth of their defense. We did that over and over again the first game, and that was our big adjustment offensively. We get it to the second side and then we can attack and then we can get it moving, and that’s why we had 18 assists tonight.”

Boise State will be on the road again next week for two games against Nevada (10-7, 5-5). The games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Both games will be televised on Fox Sports 1. The Broncos have not won in Reno since 2016, but they did end an eight-game losing streak against the Wolf Pack with a victory in Boise last season.

Women

COLORADO STATE 75: BOISE STATE 53L Boise State’s losing streak extended to four games as Colorado State left ExtraMile Arena on Friday afternoon with a series sweep.

It was the Rams’ first sweep of the Broncos in Mountain West play since the 2015-16 season, which was also the last time Boise State lost four in a row.