Boise State adds pass rusher to 2022 class; QB Houser heads to Big 10; kicker commits

BOISE — The Boise State football team added another pass rusher to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Jayden Virgin, a three-star athlete from Mt. Carmel High in California, announced his verbal commitment Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. He has played tight end, wide receiver, safety and outside linebacker during his high school career, but he’ll join the Broncos as an edge rusher.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of San Diego, California, also had scholarship offers from Mountain West programs Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and San Jose State, according to 247Sports. The Broncos offered him one in June, and Virgin was on campus for a visit over the weekend.
He caught 22 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns on offense last season, and added 27 tackles and three sacks on defense, according to Maxpreps.com.
Virgin is the second edge rusher to join the class, following Hawaii native Kaeo Akana, who was one of three recruits to commit last Sunday. He is the eighth player to join the Broncos’ 2022 class, which dropped to No. 2 in the Mountain West after quarterback Katin Houser re-opened his recruitment but is back on top of the conference after the addition of Virgin.
Houser joins Spartans
Boise State’s 2022 class was ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West by 247Sports less than a week ago, but that changed last Friday when Houser opted to reopen his recruitment.
He was the first player to join the class in April, but he picked up a scholarship offer from Michigan State less than a week later. On Monday, he delivered the news that Bronco fans were dreading and committed to the Spartans.
Broncos add kicker/punter
The Broncos picked up a commitment from kicker Will Ferrin over the weekend.
The former kicker and punter at Davis High in Utah verbally committed to Utah State in February 2019, but he spent the past two years on a church mission in Canada. While on his mission, he had a change of heart and announced last Friday on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Boise State.
As a senior at Davis in 2018, Ferrin went 10-of-16 on field goals, with a season long of 45 yards, and averaged 38.1 yards per punt, according to Maxpreps.com. He will walk-on at Boise State and join the Broncos this summer.
The 6-foot-3 native of Kaysville, Utah, isn’t likely to push starting kicker Jonah Dalmas or punter Joel Velazquez for time this season, but Velazquez’s college career is expected to come to an end this fall.
Boise State 2022 recruiting class
CB Dionte Thornton, 6-3, 185, Lawndale (California) High
OT Kage Casey, 6-6, 250, Clackamas (Oregon) High
TE Austin Terry, 6-5, 230, Tumwater High (Olympia, Washington)
LB Kaeo Akana, 6-3, 205, Theodore Roosevelt High (Honolulu, Hawaii)
WR Keenan McCaddy, 6-4, 180, Moanalua High (Honolulu, Hawaii)
OT Roger Carreon, 6-5, 295, Jal (New Mexico) High
DL JJ Talo, 6-3, 250, Kearns High (Salt Lake City, Utah)
LB Jayden Virgin, 6-3, 220, Mt. Carmel High (San Diego, California)