Boise State adds pass rusher to 2022 class; QB Houser heads to Big 10; kicker commits

BOISE — The Boise State football team added another pass rusher to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday.

Jayden Virgin, a three-star athlete from Mt. Carmel High in California, announced his verbal commitment Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. He has played tight end, wide receiver, safety and outside linebacker during his high school career, but he’ll join the Broncos as an edge rusher.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of San Diego, California, also had scholarship offers from Mountain West programs Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State and San Jose State, according to 247Sports. The Broncos offered him one in June, and Virgin was on campus for a visit over the weekend.

He caught 22 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns on offense last season, and added 27 tackles and three sacks on defense, according to Maxpreps.com.

Virgin is the second edge rusher to join the class, following Hawaii native Kaeo Akana, who was one of three recruits to commit last Sunday. He is the eighth player to join the Broncos’ 2022 class, which dropped to No. 2 in the Mountain West after quarterback Katin Houser re-opened his recruitment but is back on top of the conference after the addition of Virgin.

