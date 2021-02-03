Boise State adds just 2 recruits on national signing day, but Broncos may not be done

Habibi-Likio (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) has been used primarily in short yardage and goal line situations during his career. He was No. 3 on the Ducks’ depth chart last season and finished the year with 19 carries for 36 yards and four touchdowns. He left Oregon with 21 career rushing touchdowns.

“He is a bigger back, he is physical, and he can get it between the tackles and he’ll get it on the perimeter,” Avalos said. “One thing he does very well and prides himself on is protecting the quarterback. In the pass game, he has very good hands, and we will be able to get the ball to him in different ways beside just handing it off to him.”

The only other recruit the Broncos signed Wednesday is from Idaho: former Eagle High quarterback Ben Ford.

Ford was named 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year in 2020 after racking up 2,033 total yards and 26 touchdowns in eight games, but he didn’t get an offer from the Broncos until Avalos took over for former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin, who left Dec. 22 for Auburn.