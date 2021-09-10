Boise State 54, UTEP 13; Broncos grab more takeaways than all of last season

Scoring Summary

First quarter

UTEP — Gavin Baechle 33 field goal, 10:36. Key plays: Three of the Miners’ first five plays went for 10 yards or more, including an 18-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage. Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 4:24. UTEP 3, Boise State 0

BSU — Jonah Dalmas 39 field goal, 9:08. Key plays: Khalil Shakir opened the drive with an 11-yard reception and then made a one-handed, 31-yard grab along the Broncos’ sideline to get to the UTEP 23-yard line. Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 1:21. Boise State 3, UTEP 3

BSU — Stefan Cobbs 81 punt return (Dalmas kick), 6:42. Key plays: The BSU defense forced a UTEP three-and-out, and Cobbs evaded several would-be tacklers to score the sixth-longest punt return TD in program history. Markel Reed and Rodney Robinson provided big blocks to help spring Cobbs. Boise State 10, UTEP 3

Second quarter

UTEP — Baechle 21 field goal, 13:26. Key plays: QB Gavin Hardison hit Justin Garrett with a 31-yard pass to reach the BSU 38. The Miners kept this drive alive by converting on third-and-7and third-and-6 inside the BSU 25. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 8:16. Boise State 10, UTEP 6

BSU — George Holani 10 run (Dalmas kick), 11:33. Key plays: Khalil Shakir’s second one-handed catch of the game went for 36 yards to the UTEP 46. Holani stiff-armed a defender to get into the end zone. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:53. Boise State 17, UTEP 6

BSU — Andrew Van Buren 3 run (Dalmas kick), 11:15. Key play: On first-and-10 from his own 13-yard line, UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison was sacked by BSU DE Shane Irwin, resulting in a fumble. Boise State DT Scott Matlock recovered the fumble on the 3-yard-line. Drive: 1 play, 3 yards, 0:04. Boise State 24, UTEP 6

BSU — Cobbs 61 pass from Hank Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 8:43. Key play: On the first play of the drive, Cobbs beat his defender on a slant, caught a bullet from Bachmeier in stride and took it all the way to the end zone. Drive: 1 play, 61 yards, :10. Boise State 31, UTEP 6

UTEP — Jacob Cowling 48 pass from Gavin Hardison (Baechle kick), 6:21. Key plays: UTEP capitalized on a BSU facemask penalty and several missed tackles on Cowling’s reception to reach the end zone. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:22. Boise State 31, UTEP 13

BSU — Dalmas 27 field goal, 3:00. Key plays: Bachmeier threw two completions of 20-plus yards to Shakir (29 yards) and Octavius Evans (22 yards). UTEP was also flagged for pass interference. Drive: 9 plays, 69 yards, 3:15. Boise State 34, UTEP 13

BSU — Van Buren 1 run (Dalmas kick), 0:14. Key plays: BSU safety Seyi Oladipo snagged his first career interception to set up this drive. After a 35-yard reception from Bachmeier to Shakir, the Broncos got all the way down to the UTEP 7 courtesy of a roughing-the-passer penalty. Drive: 5 plays, 48 yards, 0:55. Boise State 41, UTEP 13

Third quarter

BSU — Tyneil Hopper 23 pass from Bachmeier (Dalmas kick), 13:50. Key plays: CT Thomas returned the kickoff 47 yards and then UTEP was flagged for a personal foul, putting BSU on the UTEP 38-yard-line for the first play of the second half. Drive: 3 plays, 38 yards, 1:02. Boise State 48, UTEP 13

BSU — Dalmas 29 field goal, 4:19. Key plays: The Broncos collected their sixth takeaway of the game to set up this drive when JL Skinner forced UTEP receiver Tyrin Smith into a fumble and BSU’s Ezekiel Noa recovered. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:52. Boise State 51, UTEP 13

Fourth quarter

BSU — Dalmas 34 field goal, 4:20. Key play: With backup Jack Sears in at QB, Taequan Tyler took his first handoff of the game 21 yards to the UTEP 29-yard line. Drive: 8 plays, 33 yards, 3:23. Boise State 54, UTEP 13