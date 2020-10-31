Boise State 49, Air Force 30; QB Sears shines in surprise start for Broncos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dare we say it? There’s a quarterback battle brewing at Boise State.

Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier did not make the trip to Air Force for an undisclosed reason, opening the door for backup Jack Sears.

The graduate transfer from USC threw as many touchdowns as he did incompletions in No. 25 Boise State’s 49-30 victory over Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.

Sears was 17-for-20 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 36 yards and another score on five carries.

Boise State (2-0) entered the Mountain West matchup fresh off a season-opening 42-13 win against Utah State, while Air Force (1-2) was hoping to recover from a 17-6 loss to San Jose State. The Falcons beat Navy 40-7 on Oct. 3.

Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes, and tweets below:

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter