Boise State 49, Air Force 30; QB Sears shines in surprise start for Broncos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dare we say it? There’s a quarterback battle brewing at Boise State.
Starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier did not make the trip to Air Force for an undisclosed reason, opening the door for backup Jack Sears.
The graduate transfer from USC threw as many touchdowns as he did incompletions in No. 25 Boise State’s 49-30 victory over Air Force on Saturday at Falcon Stadium.
Sears was 17-for-20 passing for 280 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 36 yards and another score on five carries.
Boise State (2-0) entered the Mountain West matchup fresh off a season-opening 42-13 win against Utah State, while Air Force (1-2) was hoping to recover from a 17-6 loss to San Jose State. The Falcons beat Navy 40-7 on Oct. 3.
Follow the action with our scoring summary, news and notes, and tweets below:
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
BSU — CT Thomas 75 pass from Jack Sears (Jonah Dalmas kick), 14:50. Key play: Getting his first start for the Broncos with sophomore QB Hank Bachmeier out for an undisclosed reason, Sears connected with Thomas on the first play of the game. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 0:10. Boise State 7, Air Force 0
AF — Brandon Lewis 7 run (Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 9:27. Key plays: Lewis set the tone for the Falcons with four carries for 56 yards on their opening drive. He started the game with a 26-yard run. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:23. Boise State 7, Air Force 7
AF — Matthew Murla 1 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 3:23. Key play: Elija Robinson’s first carry of the game went for 50 yards to get the Falcons to the BSU 21-yard line. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 2:50. Air Force 14, Boise State 7
Second quarter
BSU — Andrew Van Buren 4 run (Dalmas kick), 13:14. Key plays: QB-turned-TE Riley Smith took an end-around 20 yards to the Air Force 15. Van Buren, in for injured starter George Holani, carried the ball five times for 19 yards on the drive. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 5:03. Boise State 14, Air Force 14
AF — Schuettpelz-Rohl 31 field goal, 6:53. Key play: Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa limited the Falcons’ damage by wrapping up Warren Bryan for a 2-yard loss on third-and-8 from the BSU 12-yard line, forcing the Falcons to settle for the field goal. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 6:21. Air Force 17, Boise State 14
BSU — Van Buren 1 run (Dalmas kick), 2:27. Key plays: Boise State’s tight ends were active on this drive, getting a 5-yard reception from John Bates and a 16-yard run from Smith that set up first-and-goal at the Air Force 4-yard line. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 4:21. Boise State 21, Air Force 17
BSU — Octavius Evans 21 pass from Sears (Dalmas kick), 0:47. Key plays: Bates caught two passes on this drive — including a 16-yarder — and Sears used his legs to gain 22 yards on two carries. Drive: 5 plays, 63 yards, 0:35. Boise State 28, Air Force 17
Third quarter
BSU — Thomas 26 pass from Sears (Dalmas kick), 0:54. Key play: Skyview High grad and redshirt freshman Tyler Crowe got a rare 15-yard reception to put the Broncos on the Air Force 25-yard line. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:08. Boise State 35, Air Force 17
Fourth quarter
AF — Murla 7 run (Schuettpelz-Rohl kick), 11:24. Key plays: Jordan Gidrey rushed for 7 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Boise State 25 to keep the Falcons’ drive alive. Ben Peterson added an 18-yard run on the next play, setting up Murla’s score. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Boise State 35, Air Force 24
BSU — Avery Williams 88 kickoff return (Dalmas kick), 11:13. Key play: The reigning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year scored the sixth special teams return touchdown of his career. Boise State 42, Air Force 24
BSU — Sears 1 run (Dalmas kick), 7:24. Key plays: True freshman quarterback Cade Fennegan got his first two plays as a Bronco on this drive, including a 5-yard TD run that was called back. Sears completed a 47-yard pass to Khalil Shakir to get the Broncos to the Air Force 5. Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 2:35. Boise State 49, Air Force 24
AF — Bo Gross 5 run (run failed), 2:04. Key play: Air Force completed just its fourth pass of the game — a 31-yarder from Ben Brittain to Rhett Harms — to reach the BSU 5. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:20. Boise State 49, Air Force 30
