Boise State 17, Wyoming 9; Broncos prevail in snowy game in Laramie

The Broncos wore white jerseys, orange pants and blue helmets. ... Redshirt senior right guard Jake Stetz served as the Broncos’ honorary fourth game captain. ... Boise State was led onto the field by cornerback Markel Reed, who carried the Dan Paul Hammer. ... Running back Andrew Van Buren carried the American flag and safety Evan Tyler carried the Bleed Blue flag. ... Wyoming won the coin toss but deferred. ... After Dalmas’ 34-yard field goal with 7:38 left in the second quarter, the CBS Sports Network broadcast showed QB Hank Bachmeier on the sideline as trainers attended to his bloody mouth. It was unclear what his exact injury was. ... Tyric LeBeauf blocked a Wyoming punt, which freshman Jaylen Clark returned for a touchdown. But the TD was negated by a block-in-the-back penalty on Boise State. ... The Broncos got the ball back with 53 seconds left in the second quarter but failed to score. It ended a streak of 10 straight conference road games in which the Broncos scored in the final minute of the first half. ... Boise State went into the game a perfect 16-for-16 in the red zone this season. The Broncos extended that streak to 18-for-18 early against Wyoming, but the streak stopped on a field-goal try in the second quarter that ended with a botched hold.