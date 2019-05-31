BOISE—Only two other Boise State track and field athletes have ever earned a West Region Athlete of the Year award.
Between cross country and track, redshirt junior Allie Ostrander is on her fourth such honor.
Ostrander was named the West Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year on Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She received the same recognition twice in cross country (2018, 2015) and once in indoor track (2016).
Over the course of the 2019 outdoor season, Ostrander has posted the top collegiate times in the 10,000-meter run (32:06.71) and 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:40.05). Her victory in the 10,000 at the Stanford Invitational in late March set a school and Mountain West record, and stands as the 11th fastest mark in collegiate history.
But Ostrander won’t even run the 10,000 at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week. Instead, she’ll try for a third straight national title in the steeplechase and run the 5,000 for the third year in a row.
The Kenai, Alaska, native owns the third-fastest time in the 5,000 (15:30.94) and ran the top time in the event at the NCAA West Preliminary last week in Sacramento, California.
The national meet runs June 4-8 at the University of Texas. Boise State senior Alexis Fuller (1,500) and sophomore Kristie Schoffield (800) also qualified for nationals.
