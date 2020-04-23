Beer and Boise State football? It could finally happen — if the Broncos want it.

The State Board rejected that plan, too.

Under the new rules, Boise State President Marlene Tromp has the authority to revive those tailgates. The first-year president told The Athletic last fall she did not realize the Broncos didn’t sell alcohol until their first home game.

“So many stadiums around the country do it now,” Tromp said. “We’re doing some exploring, and if we want to do it, we have to do it the right way.”

Boise State lost about $15,000 during its only season with “The Huddle,” the Idaho Statesman previously reported. But that’s not uncommon. Minnesota lost $16,000 during its first year selling alcohol, then made $180,000 the next season.

The new rules also loosen restrictions for fans’ personal tailgates on campus property. Those tailgates are no longer limited to football games or NCAA bowl games. And tailgates can run the entire day of the event, instead of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Representatives for the Idaho and Idaho State athletic departments said their schools could be interested in selling alcohol. But more immediate concerns caused by the coronavirus are taking precedence.

State board changes its mind