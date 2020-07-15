Bachmeier, Holani on preseason award watch lists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani were prized recruits in the Boise State football team’s 2019 class, and neither has disappointed on the field.

Injuries knocked Bachmeier out of the lineup a couple times last season, but he went 7-1 as the starter and completed 62.5 percent of his passes.

Holani totaled 10 touchdowns (seven rushing) and racked up 1,014 yards on the ground, marking the 11th consecutive season the Broncos have produced a 1,000-yard rusher.

Expectations are high for both heading into their sophomore seasons, and this week, both landed on preseason watch lists.

On Tuesday, Bachmeier was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list — given annually to the top quarterback in the country. He’s one of two Mountain West quarterbacks on the list, joining Air Force’s Donald Hammond III.

Four other quarterbacks from the Group of Five made the list: Shane Buechele (SMU), Zac Thomas (Appalachian State), Brady White (Memphis) and Dillon Gabriel (UCF).

Bachmeier started the first six games last fall, leading the Broncos to wins in all of them. He suffered a hip injury in week six against Hawaii, which kept him out of Boise State’s only regular-season loss — a 28-25 setback at BYU.