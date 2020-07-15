Bachmeier, Holani on preseason award watch lists

BOISE — Quarterback Hank Bachmeier and running back George Holani were prized recruits in the Boise State football team’s 2019 class, and neither has disappointed on the field.
Injuries knocked Bachmeier out of the lineup a couple times last season, but he went 7-1 as the starter and completed 62.5 percent of his passes.
Holani totaled 10 touchdowns (seven rushing) and racked up 1,014 yards on the ground, marking the 11th consecutive season the Broncos have produced a 1,000-yard rusher.
Expectations are high for both heading into their sophomore seasons, and this week, both landed on preseason watch lists.
On Tuesday, Bachmeier was named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list — given annually to the top quarterback in the country. He’s one of two Mountain West quarterbacks on the list, joining Air Force’s Donald Hammond III.
Four other quarterbacks from the Group of Five made the list: Shane Buechele (SMU), Zac Thomas (Appalachian State), Brady White (Memphis) and Dillon Gabriel (UCF).
Bachmeier started the first six games last fall, leading the Broncos to wins in all of them. He suffered a hip injury in week six against Hawaii, which kept him out of Boise State’s only regular-season loss — a 28-25 setback at BYU.
He returned the following week to lead a come-from-behind victory at San Jose State but in the process, he suffered another injury, which cost him four games, including the Mountain West championship game against Hawaii.
Bachmeier started the Las Vegas Bowl against Washington, but he was replaced by Jaylon Henderson early in third quarter of the Broncos’ 38-7 loss. The former four-star recruit from Murrieta, California, finished the season with 1,879 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns (nine passing) and six interceptions.
On Wednesday, Holani was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, which goes to the top running back in the country.
He’s joined by six Mountain West running backs: Utah State’s Jaylen Warren, Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay, Hawaii’s Miles Reed, Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers, Nevada’s Toa Taua and UNLV’s Charles Williams.
The Broncos’ season-opening opponent, Georgia Southern, had two running backs make the list: Wesley Kennedy III, who led the team last fall with 824 yards and 11 touchdowns, and JD King, who posted 804 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Both are seniors.
Boise State is scheduled to host the Eagles on Sept. 5.
Holani’s rushing yards ranked No. 4 in the Mountain West last season. Valladay led the conference with 1,265, Williams was second with 1,257 and Rivers tied Hammond with a league-leading 13 rushing touchdowns.
On Monday, Boise State senior Jalen Walker was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which goes the to the top defensive player in the country.
On June 4, senior nickel Kekaula Kaniho was named to the Lott IMPACT Award watch list, which goes to the defensive player in the nation who most embodies integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Steelheads Sign Boise product
The Idaho Steelheads signed Boise product Zach Walker on Tuesday, making him the first homegrown player to join the organization, according to a press release from the team.
Walker, 21, played in the Junior Steelheads organization from 2008-12 and was a member of the 2011-12 team that won a national championship. He was also a member of the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and on its U17 and U18 National Teams.
Although Walker was born in Puyallup, Washington, his family moved to Boise before his second birthday, and he still calls Boise home.
In a four-year career at Boston College, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward tallied three goals and 15 assists. After his eighth-grade year, Walker left Idaho to join an elite youth hockey team in Colorado coached by two-time NHL Stanley Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist Adam Foote.
In 2019, he was invited to compete in the Nashville Predators development camp.
