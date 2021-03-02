As his college career nears its end, Boise State’s Alston has ‘so much left to play for’

FRESNO STATE AT BOISE STATE

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: ExtraMile Arena

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 18-6, 14-5 MW; Fresno State 10-10, 8-10 MW

Series: Boise State leads 24-21

Last meeting: Boise State won 73-51 on Jan. 20 in Boise

Vegas line: Boise State by 14

KenPom rating: Boise State 55; Fresno State 202

KENPOM & ESPN PREDICTIONS

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has a 91% chance of beating Fresno State. His score prediction is a 75-61 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has a 94.4% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 17.7.