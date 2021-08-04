As Boise State opens fall camp in private, the NCAA updates its COVID-19 guidelines

Many of the NCAA’s updated guidelines fall in line with what the Mountain West has been pushing, especially when it comes to differing protocols for those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t.

Players and coaches who aren’t vaccinated will be tested within three to five days upon arrival on campus, or a return from a substantial absence, and they aren’t allowed to train or practice until they show proof of a negative test. During the season, they’ll be required to test up to three times a week, or three days before a game, just like last fall.

Vaccinated players and coaches aren’t required to be tested unless they’re symptomatic.

Without a vaccine, those who come in close contact with an infected person will have to quarantine, just like last year, while those who are vaccinated will simply be asked to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days once a test performed three to five days after exposure comes back negative.

In the event of a positive test, vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals both have to isolate for 10 days and be symptom free for 24 hours before leaving isolation.