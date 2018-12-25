Tony Lashley gets to enjoy one thing no other Boise State football player has during bowl week — two hotel rooms.
A senior linebacker, Lashley was able to bring his wife and five children along with him to Dallas as the Broncos face Boston College in the First Responder Bowl on Wednesday.
“It’s really cool, they’re enjoying it, and I’m really happy to be with them,” Lashley said. “I’d heard some rumors during the season if we made a bowl I could bring them, but with five kids, you never know. Luckily, I was able to do it.”
Spouses and children are allowed to travel to the bowl as part of the cost for the schools, and it’s doubly important for Lashley as he prepares for his final college game.
It has been an interesting path for Lashley, who racked up 230 tackles his last two seasons at Idaho before joining Boise State as a graduate transfer this summer. He has 13 tackles (2.5 for loss), a forced fumble and an interception for the Broncos.
“I expected a big role, but this is a successful team, and I’ve been able to still carve out a role, so I can’t complain,” Lashley said.
Lashley has been nothing if not malleable, primarily playing weakside linebacker after being a middle linebacker for the Vandals. He saw time early behind Riley Whimpey as redshirt freshman Zeke Noa healed from an offseason injury, and frequently has lined up in recent weeks as a defensive end in the Broncos’ third-down “Thunder” package.
“He’s versatile, very mature with his process and that’s something that plays well in our defense,” senior defensive end Durrant Miles said.
It wasn’t until this summer that Lashley was able to join the Broncos, so he frankly is still picking up the defense’s nuances. The system differs from Idaho’s, and he was relied upon to freelance more than in the Broncos’ system.
“He’s been an integral part of our sub package. ... He’s had some good practices the last couple weeks going into the bowl game,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “We’re super excited about him finishing strong and getting in on some mixed-down situations.”
A Kansas City native, Lashley plans to remain in Boise for the spring semester and would enjoy continuing to play if he fares well at pro day.
“Even if football doesn’t work out, I definitely wouldn’t mind raising my family in Boise,” Lashley said.
After graduating from Idaho, Lashley has pursued a master’s degree in athletic leadership at Boise State. He said he initially wasn’t gung-ho about the major, but his experience at Boise State has made him excited about what it could hold.
“I think with my transfer, getting to see different leadership styles, being at a program that didn’t win much, then being here, I definitely learned a lot,” Lashley said. “The guys took me in right away, they became my brothers, and it’s been a culture that’s been great to be around.”
NEWS AND NOTES: The Broncos practiced at SMU’s grass practice field Saturday, then were hosted for a barbecue team dinner before a little competition at the Mavs Gaming Center.
