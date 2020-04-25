After longer wait than expected, Boise State’s Weaver goes in fifth round of NFL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — One of Boise State’s top pass rushers in program history is headed to Miami.

Weaver was taken by the Dolphins with the 164th pick in the fifth round Saturday, and he was the second Boise State player taken in this year’s draft. He followed left tackle Ezra Cleveland, who went in the second round to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins traded picks 173 and 227 to the Eagles to move up in the fifth round to take Weaver.

The Broncos have now had at least two players drafted every year since 2016, and at least one Boise State player has been selected every year since 2010.

Weaver was projected early in the pre-draft process as a first-round pick, but he ended up having to wait until the final day of the draft to hear his name called.

“This is a classic case of bad body, good player,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said on the broadcast. “He’s not going to wow you when you see him, but what he does have is a knack for getting to the quarterback. Not a real explosive first step, but he’s got this wiggle and ability to bend once he gets to the very top of his rush. ... And he’s an outstanding finisher.”