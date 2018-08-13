Garrett Collingham originally joined the Boise State football team as a walk-on at quarterback in the fall of 2015.
The Mountain View High graduate redshirted his first year and switched to wide receiver soon after. One position change is unique enough — but Collingham will be playing his fifth different position heading into his junior season with the Broncos this fall.
After stints at quarterback, receiver, linebacker and even punter, Collingham says the switch to tight end finally feels like the right fit.
“I’ve been all over the place, but I think I found a good spot,” Collingham said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”
As a senior at Mountain View, Collingham led the Mavericks to a runner-up trophy in the 5A state playoffs, which was the best finish in program history at the time. He passed for 1,655 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 958 yards and 11 more scores.
His versatility caught the eye of the Broncos, and Collingham turned down a scholarship offer at Idaho State for a walk-on role at BSU.
Collingham has seen limited time on the field the past two seasons, playing primarily on special teams. He has appeared in 22 games, making a pair of solo tackles. While his role has frequently changed, Collingham’s positive attitude hasn’t.
“He’s smart. He’s tough. He can run, and he’s a good athlete,” Boise State special teams/tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “We just kept thinking, ‘there’s got to be somewhere we can get him on the field, we’ve just got to find where that is.’”
Collingham estimates he’s added 20 to 25 pounds of muscle in the past year, and his now 6-foot-4, 229-pound frame makes him a natural fit at tight end.
And with the graduation of seniors Jake Roh and Alec Dhaenens, Collingham has an opportunity to compete for playing time at tight end alongside returners John Bates, Chase Blakley and Matt Pistone. True freshmen Cole Ramseyer and Tyneil Hopper could also be in the mix.
“He did a great job during the spring (at tight end). I think he knew the offense already a little bit from being here, so he jumped right in and did a great job contributing and helping,” Riddle said. “He’s physically matured. He’s gotten bigger and stronger, but he’s always been smart and fast and tough. We just kept working until we found the right spot.”
Whether or not he gets his shot at tight end in a game, Collingham is ready to help the Broncos in any way he can.
“I love the grind. I grew up always wanting to play on the Blue,” Collingham said. “Anything that I can do or any way that I can contribute to the team — it doesn’t matter the position — if that’s the way I have to get on the field, then that’s the way I have to do it.”
Garrett Collingham has the Boise skyline tattooed onto his arm. pic.twitter.com/3M5fI5l8Z7— Dave Southorn (@davesouthorn) August 9, 2018
BSU SETS DATE FOR FALL FAN FEST
The Boise State football team will host its annual Fall Fan Fest on Saturday, Aug. 25.
The Ford Tailgate Zone opens at 11 a.m. at DeChevrieux Field with games, an inflatable area, food trucks and more. Fans can then get their first look at the 2018 team when the Broncos hit the Blue at 2 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium.
At the end of the open practice, fans will have access to the field, where coaches, athletes and Buster Bronco will be available for photos and autographs.
Parking and admission to the Fall Fan Fest is free.
Boise State officially opens the season at 4 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 1, at Troy.
