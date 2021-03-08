After a long battle with injuries, Boise State QB Chase Cord has called it a career

Pinned to the top of Boise State quarterback Chase Cord’s Twitter feed are two photos of the first touchdown of his collegiate career.

In one, a group of Troy defenders watch from the background as he sprints toward the end zone, the ball cradled tightly in his right arm. In the other, he’s in the end zone roaring in celebration.

Cord scored the last touchdown of his college career Nov. 19, 2019, in the Broncos’ overtime win against Wyoming.

After battling injuries for the last several years, Cord has decided to medically retire, a Boise State spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman on Monday afternoon.

Cord didn’t play a down last season as he continued to rehab from injuries suffered during the 2019 season and offseason ankle surgery. He was only active for one game — the Broncos’ regular-season finale at Wyoming — and that was only because quarterbacks Jack Sears, Cade Fennegan and Andy Peters were out because of injuries or COVID-19.

Cord hasn’t played in a game since the Broncos’ win over Wyoming in 2019. In February, Boise State coach Andy Avalos said the redshirt junior was expected to miss spring ball for the third year in a row. He also sat out last spring while rehabbing shoulder and knee injuries suffered during the 2019 season.