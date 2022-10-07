Broncos face Fresno State on Saturday

BOISE — A member of Boise State’s royal family will help lead Fresno State into Albertsons Stadium on Saturday (7:45 p.m., FS1).

Kirby Moore, the younger brother of former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, is in his first season as offensive coordinator at Fresno. He played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009 to 2013, and the 34-year-old coached the Bulldogs’ receivers starting in 2017.

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, who returned to the program this year, hired Moore in 2017. He said naming him offensive coordinator in December 2021 was a no-brainer.

“He’s a bright, young coach with a very bright future,” Tedford told the Idaho Statesman at Mountain West media days in July. “He cares about the players, and he works tirelessly to put them in the best position to succeed.”

Moore and Tedford met when they were both at Washington, working for former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen.

Moore was a graduate assistant for the Huskies in 2016 and Tedford was an offensive analyst.

“He was kind of quiet the first time we met, but he opened up eventually and I could tell how smart he was,” Tedford said. “He’s going to be able to take this coaching thing as far as he wants. We just hope we can hang on to him for a couple years.”

Moore’s unit is averaging 412.3 yards of offense a game, which ranks No. 3 in the Mountain West this season. The Bulldogs lead the conference with 287.8 passing yards a game, and they’re No. 9 with 124.5 rushing yards per contest.

But this week they will be without their starting quarterback again. Boise State coach Andy Avalos said it’s always special to see fellow alums return, even if they’re on the opposing sideline.

Avalos was a linebacker for the Broncos from 2000 to 2004. “My hat’s off to Kirby,” Avalos said. “He’s a young coach who has obviously done a tremendous job.”

KEYS TO VICTORY

Lean on the three-headed monster: Boise State’s coaches spent the whole month of August singing the praises of a much-improved running game. Avalos called the backfield explosive after both fall scrimmages, which were closed to the media, but it took five games into the season for the running game to look exciting.

Quarterback Taylen Green looked more willing to keep the ball himself in the second half of the Broncos’ 35-13 win over San Diego State last Friday. Running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty were decisive with their cuts and looked impossible to tackle at times.

Boise State racked up 273 of its 316 rushing yards after halftime because the Broncos’ coaches put the game in the hands of that extremely explosive trio.

Whether it’s read-option plays, traditional stretch option plays or designed quarterback runs, Boise State offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter needs to get Green comfortable running the ball early. He also needs to make sure Holani and Jeanty combine for at least 40 touches.

Boise State is 9-0 when Holani has rushed for at least 100 yards in games since 2019.

Force some turnovers: Boise State’s defense forced 23 turnovers last season and picked up where it left off this year with three takeaways in a season-opening loss at Oregon State.

The defense, with the nickname “The Boneyard Boys,” has struggled to repeat that success.

The Broncos have forced just two turnovers in the past four games: a fumble against UT Martin and safety Tyreque Jones’ interception against San Diego State.

The Broncos are facing an offense this week that is missing its leader. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

His replacement, sophomore Logan Fife, threw two interceptions last week in the Bulldogs’ surprising loss to UConn. Boise State needs to get back to forcing some turnovers this weekend, and the sooner the Broncos can do it, the better.

If they can force a couple of early takeaways and turn them into points, the Bulldogs will start pressing and more mistakes are sure to follow.

Stretch the defense vertically: Green’s athleticism and freakishly long stride make his skill set ideal for forcing defenses to account for the quarterback in perimeter running game, which opens rushing and passing lanes in the middle of the field.

Green’s short and intermediate passes were much more accurate against San Diego State than in his first appearance of the season against Oregon State. Then problem is that everything Green does well is now on film, so Boise State’s coaches have to find an unexpected way to attack the defense.