Boise State’s Weaver, Cleveland impress at NFL Combine

For pass rushers, the three-cone drill is one of the most important events at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It tests agility and explosiveness — critical traits for players asked to win one-on-one battles with 300-pound offensive tackles and get around the edge to the quarterback. Historically, a time of 6.9 seconds or faster often translates into success in the NFL.

On Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, former Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver finished the drill in seven seconds flat, which put him in a three-way tie for fifth among the first group of linebackers to undertake the drill. He tied Wisconsin’s Zack Baun and Montana’s Dante Olson. Ohio State’s Malik Harrison led the first group with a time of 6.83 seconds.

Weaver posted a 4.84-second 40-yard dash, which ranked in the bottom half of times posted by linebackers. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons led the group with a time of 4.39 seconds.

There’s no guarantee Weaver will rush the quarterback as a stand-up linebacker in the NFL, though. Maybe if he ends up on a defense that runs a 3-4 scheme. In a 4-3 defense, he’s more likely to have his hand on the turf as a traditional defensive end.