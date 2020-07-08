Boise State’s leading scorer Alston joins stacked roster to settle ‘unfinished business’

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Boise State men’s basketball team’s leading scorer will be back on the court in ExtraMile Arena for his senior year.

On Wednesday, Derrick Alston Jr. announced on Twitter that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Boise State to join what looks like a stacked roster for the 2020-21 season.

“Me coming back is a lot bigger than myself now,” he said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. “What I can do for this university and this city from where I started as a walk-on is something you can’t put a price tag on.”

Alston said if he stayed in the draft, he believes he would have been picked somewhere in the second round. But part of what convinced him to return to Boise was what he described as unfinished business.

“How I finished the season last year wasn’t the full testament to my abilities and the things I can do,” he said. “I want to be a first-rounder. That’s my goal and that’s what I told teams, and I think they respected that.”