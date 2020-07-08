Boise State’s leading scorer Alston joins stacked roster to settle ‘unfinished business’

BOISE — The Boise State men’s basketball team’s leading scorer will be back on the court in ExtraMile Arena for his senior year.
On Wednesday, Derrick Alston Jr. announced on Twitter that he has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Boise State to join what looks like a stacked roster for the 2020-21 season.
“Me coming back is a lot bigger than myself now,” he said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters. “What I can do for this university and this city from where I started as a walk-on is something you can’t put a price tag on.”
Alston said if he stayed in the draft, he believes he would have been picked somewhere in the second round. But part of what convinced him to return to Boise was what he described as unfinished business.
“How I finished the season last year wasn’t the full testament to my abilities and the things I can do,” he said. “I want to be a first-rounder. That’s my goal and that’s what I told teams, and I think they respected that.”
The coronavirus cost the Broncos a potential berth in the NIT field this winter, and it made the pre-draft process far different than Alston expected. He was in contact with 18 or 19 teams but said he never got the chance to attend an in-person workout. The draft itself was postponed to Oct. 16.
The uncertainty created by the pandemic played a role in his decision to return, he said.
“I would have benefited greatly from having a full process and teams being able to see me in person,” Alston said. “I just felt like at the end of the day, with my story and how I’ve gone through here, the best decision for myself and my career would be to stay for my senior year.”
Alston began his career as a skinny walk-on, averaging just 0.6 points a game as a redshirt freshman. Last season, the Houston native led the team with 17.3 points a game and became the 31st player in program history to score 1,000 career points. But he feels like he still has room to grow.
“I feel like my body still has a big jump it has to make, as well as my mentality,” said Alston, who checks in at 6-foot-9 and 188 pounds. “I feel like I’m still in a growing phase in my career. I might be considered an older guy, but I feel like my basketball age is still very, very young, and I still have a lot to improve on.”
