Boise St. women top Fresno in OT for 4th straight NCAA trip

LAS VEGAS — Jade Loville scored 20 points off the bench, including five-straight late in overtime, and Boise State became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, knocking off Fresno State 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday night to win an unprecedented fourth-straight Mountain West Conference championship.

Loville hit a tie-breaking jumper in the lane with 1:32 to play, made a layup with 40.3 seconds remaining and a free throw with 11.2 to make it 78-73.

Then it got crazy.

Hanna Cavinder's hit a jumper for Fresno State with 5.5 seconds to go, then her twin sister Haley stole the ball and was fouled at 4.4 seconds. Haley Cavinder made the first free throw to make it 78-76. When she missed the second free throw on purpose, Aly Gamez grabbed the rebound on the baseline, stepped back and flipped the ball into the basket with .9 to go to tie the game. However, her foot had barely slipped out of bounds.

During the play the Fresno State bench called a timeout it didn't have. Riley Lupfer made one of two two free throws on the technical foul for a 79-76 lead. On the ensuing inbounds play, Jayde Christopher was fouled and she made a free throw with .2 left to wrap it up.