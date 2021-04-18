Blocked punt is pivotal as Idaho loses season finale to Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Jorim Powell blocked an Idaho punt, setting up the game’s only touchdown, as Northern Arizona defeated the Vandals 19-9 in both teams’ season finale on Saturday.

Powell’s block led to an NAU touchdown two plays later when Keondre Wudtee found Coleman Owen with a pass from the 2 as the Lumberjacks (3-2, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) took a 10-9 lead 47 seconds before halftime.

Luis Aguilar kicked field goals of 45, 27 and 34 yards in the second half to extend NAU’s lead to 19-9. Aguilar was four-for-four kicking.

Wudtee was 13-of-23 passing for 244 yards for the Lumberjacks. Owen’s touchdown was his only catch of the game. Hendrix Johnson caught four passes for 121 yards.

Idaho’s Mike Beaudry completed 19 of 32 passes for 212 yards and gained another 41 rushing on 10 carries. Hayden Hatten caught seven passes for 135 yards for the Vandals (2-4, 2-4).

Idaho, despite losing a fumble on the first play of the game, scored first with three Cade Coffey field goals on its next three possessions for a 9-3 lead until Powell’s block and NAU’s touchdown turned the game around seconds before the half.

