Black Flag week: Football rivals Idaho, Idaho State clash this weekend in Pocatello

POCATELLO — It’s Black Flag week for the Idaho State football team.

Idaho State hosts rival Idaho on Saturday (4 p.m.) in Pocatello in the Bengals’ final home game of the pandemic-altered season.

“We don’t suit up in the black jerseys for nothing,” senior tight end Nate Shubert told reporters on Monday. “It’s important to us and we know what it means for us to show we’re the better team in Idaho.”

Channeling pirates who once flew a black flag while plundering and pillaging, the Bengals (1-3) will wear their all-black uniforms and helmets with orange stripes. It’s more than just a fashion statement for them. It’s personal.

“This is for Idaho,” senior defensive lineman Raemo Trevino said. “By any means necessary, go out there and get the ‘W.’ If it’s laying your body out there and you have to be carried up the ramp, then that’s what you’ve got to do.”

The rivals have split their past two meetings, and both were blowouts.

The last time they met in Pocatello was 2018, and the Bengals won, 62-28. In 2019, the game was in Mocsow, and Idaho cruised to a 45-21 win. They didn’t play last fall after the Big Sky Conference postponed the season to the spring because of COVID-19.