Big Sky football season delayed until spring. But Idaho is not giving up on fall yet

MOSCOW — The Big Sky will not play a conference football schedule this fall. But the University of Idaho hasn’t thrown in the towel yet.
Vandals Athletic Director Terry Gawlik said Idaho will still try to play nonconference games this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our testing here at the University of Idaho is set up to meet or exceed the recommendations provided by the NCAA,” she said in a statement. “Pending further review, we will be exploring the option of playing nonconference games this fall.
“We look forward to releasing more information as it becomes available.”
Idaho State will not try to play nonconference games this fall.
“We chose to make that decision now and make it clear and be able to move forward,” Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said during a conference call with reporters. “You might have a flight chartered or a game scheduled and you have no idea what might happen with cases or symptoms two or three days before, and that is going to be in inevitable part of any season that goes forward.”
The Big Sky Conference joined a growing list of FCS leagues to abandon their fall schedules for the spring Friday. Nine of 13 conferences in the Football Championship Division have now canceled their fall season, making a national championship impossible this fall.
The NCAA ruled this week it will not host national championships if more than 50% of a division’s members opt out of the season.
“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a news release.
Wistrcill added the Big Sky will turn its attention to the spring and work with other FCS leagues to host the national playoffs then.
The Big Sky said how a spring season will work still remains up in the air. But Idaho State’s news release said it expects to play an eight-game conference schedule.
Thiros informed the players of the decision Thursday morning, and she reiterated that no player who opts out will have to worry about losing their scholarship.
“We have told our student athletes from the beginning, you will not have to make a choice between your health and your scholarship,” Thiros said.
Thiros went on to say the hope is that moving games to spring will give the team a better chance of playing in front of fans and recouping some lost revenue.
“Our hope is that we have fans in the stands for football in the spring. It’s just an important component of our mission,” Thiros said. “A great environment involves fans and engaging the community, and we just can’t do that right now.”
The Big Sky left the door open for teams to play nonconference games this fall, a route Idaho will pursue.
Idaho requires all students taking classes on campus to test negative for COVID-19. It has partnered with its local hospital, the Gritman Medical Center, to offer free coronavirus tests on campus at the student recreation center.
Testing began Thursday and it promises results within approximately 48 hours.
Finding those nonconference games may prove tough, though. Idaho already lost two nonconference games to the coronavirus, including a game against neighboring Washington State that came with a $550,000 payday when the Pac-12 announced a conference-only schedule.
Western Oregon, a NCAA Division II school, also canceled the Vandals’ planned season opener when the Great Northwest Athletic Conference postponed all fall sports to the spring.
The only remaining nonconference game on its current schedule is a road trip to Temple on Sept. 12.
Idaho and Idaho State both still plan to open their campuses for in-person classes. Idaho State starts the fall semester Aug. 17, and Idaho’s first day of classes is Aug. 24.
Idaho State football coach Rob Phenice said his team will revert back to the conditioning and weight lifting schedule it usually employs in January through March.
“We let them be disappointed for five minutes and then said, ‘Let’s go.’ This gives us a chance to get better,” he said. “You just have to rewire your mind.”
Idaho was picked to finish eighth in the preseason media poll and ninth in the coaches’ poll. Idaho State finished 11th out of 13 teams in both polls. Weber State finished atop both preseason polls.
Canceling the conference football season adds another somber chapter in the Big Sky’s battle against COVID-19. The Big Sky shut down its conference basketball championships midway through the March tournaments in Boise. The women’s basketball tournament had advanced to the championship game, and the men’s tournament had seven games left.
The conference then canceled all of its spring sports the following week. Five months later, the virus’ spread has only intensified, claiming the conference’s marquee sport.
The Big Sky covers thousands of miles across the West with teams in eight states, including Idaho, Montana, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Washington, Oregon and California.
