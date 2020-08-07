Big Sky football season delayed until spring. But Idaho is not giving up on fall yet

The NCAA ruled this week it will not host national championships if more than 50% of a division’s members opt out of the season.

“This is the right decision for our member institutions, even though we realize how disappointing it will be for all who represent and care about Big Sky football,” conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a news release.

Wistrcill added the Big Sky will turn its attention to the spring and work with other FCS leagues to host the national playoffs then.

The Big Sky said how a spring season will work still remains up in the air. But Idaho State’s news release said it expects to play an eight-game conference schedule.

Thiros informed the players of the decision Thursday morning, and she reiterated that no player who opts out will have to worry about losing their scholarship.

“We have told our student athletes from the beginning, you will not have to make a choice between your health and your scholarship,” Thiros said.

Thiros went on to say the hope is that moving games to spring will give the team a better chance of playing in front of fans and recouping some lost revenue.