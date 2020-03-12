Big Sky cancels basketball tournaments in Boise amid coronavirus concerns

BOISE — The Big Sky Conference has canceled the remaining games in its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
The Big Sky decision followed a string of conference tournament cancellations nationwide Thursday morning. The conference was playing with fans in the arena as recently as late Tuesday night.
The cancellation affects the women’s championship game, which would have pitted Idaho against Montana State on Friday, and the final seven games of the men’s tournament, which was set to resume at noon Thursday with the quarterfinals.
“This decision was not made lightly, as we know how meaningful our basketball championships is to our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a prepared statement. “After consulting with medical experts, local authorities, and the leadership of our institutions, we feel that this decision is prudent given the health and well-being of all involved.
“We would be remiss not to acknowledge all of our local partners who helped us increase the interest in and attendance at our tournament this year, and we look forward to welcoming those fans back when we return to Boise in March 2021.”
A refund policy will be announced soon, the Big Sky said.
The conference didn’t include in its announcement who would receive the automatic bids to the NCAA tournaments, if they’re played. But if the Big Sky follows other conferences, the Eastern Washington men and Montana State women would get those spots as the regular-season champions.
