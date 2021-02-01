Big day from Warren pushes Idaho volleyball to win

Stacy Hone led the Thunderbirds (0-2, 0-1) with 17 kills. Raegan Ashby contributed 13 kills and Andreanna McKee added 11. Corrin Peterson finished with 46 assists and 11 digs, and Sarah Gasper had 10 digs.

In an opening set that featured 10 ties and seven lead changes, the Vandals found themselves up 23-21 before Southern Utah rallied for the final four points, including Bridget Triplett's only two aces of the match.

Idaho took control early in the second, scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the set. The Vandals held an 18-5 edge at one juncture and cruised from there to tie the match.

Neither team held more than a three-point lead throughout the third. Southern Utah had a set point at 25-24, but Housley had two consecutive kills and Janzen finished the set with a kill of her own.

The Thunderbirds took an 11-7 lead in the fourth, but the Vandals chipped away. Down 18-16, Idaho strung together five consecutive points on two Kennedy kills, a service error and two attack errors to claim a 21-18 advantage. Southern Utah claimed the next two points, but the Vandals scored the ensuing three points to get to match point, and Warren then got a kill to finish it.