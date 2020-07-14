Beer sales OK'd at BSU stadium

If Boise State football fans get to attend games in Albertsons Stadium this fall, they’ll be able to buy a beer or two while cheering the Broncos on.
Beer and seltzer sales in the stadium’s main concessions areas was one of several logistical points touched on in an email sent Monday to season ticket holders, laying out changes to game day operations.
Most of the new policies are geared toward increasing social distancing and limiting the spread of the coronavirus, but alcohol sales in Albertsons Stadium has been an often contentious topic of discussion, dating back to at least 2011.
In April, the Idaho State Board of Education gave the presidents of the state’s colleges and universities the authority to decide if alcohol will be sold at athletic events and tailgates.
Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey has said in the past that he’s not a fan of it.
“I’m not sure it has a place in college football,” Apsey told the Statesman in 2015. “… I would say I’m not a proponent of having alcohol in a stadium of college football, open like that.”
Boise State President Dr. Marlene Tromp, on the other hand, has been intrigued by the idea since she was hired last April. She told The Athletic last fall she didn’t even realize Boise State didn’t sell alcohol until she attended her first home game.
“So many stadiums around the country do it now,” Tromp told The Athletic. “We’re doing some exploring, and if we want to do it, we have to do it the right way.”
Other anticipated changes at Albertsons Stadium:
- Physical distancing will be required in the stands, which means season ticket holders are not to have their same seats, and pricing or per seat contributions may change. Seat placement will be based on priority point rank by account, according to the university.
- Face coverings will be required for everyone inside the stadium during ingress, egress and in common areas.
- There will be no re-entry to the stadium, which is not only intended to minimize the number of touch points for those entering and exiting the stadium, but also coincides with the decision to sell alcohol. As a safety measure, most stadiums around the country that sell alcohol do not allow re-entry.
- The Tailgate Zone at DeChevrieux Field will be open for individual tent sales only, allowing for social distancing. The general public fan zone will not be open.
- There will be a no-bag policy with the exception of diaper bags and medically necessary items.
- Hand-sanitizing stations will be located at every entry and inside all restrooms.
- Physical distancing markers will be in place at entrance gates, concessions stands, the Broncos Shop and the ticket office.
- All high-contact surfaces, including handrails, will be sanitized before the gates open.
- There will be designated tailgating spots with required physical distancing between spaces and parking-only spots.
Additional guidelines are likely to be issued as Boise State continues to coordinate with city, state and Central District Health officials, according to the email.
