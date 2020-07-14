Beer sales OK'd at BSU stadium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Boise State football fans get to attend games in Albertsons Stadium this fall, they’ll be able to buy a beer or two while cheering the Broncos on.

Beer and seltzer sales in the stadium’s main concessions areas was one of several logistical points touched on in an email sent Monday to season ticket holders, laying out changes to game day operations.

Most of the new policies are geared toward increasing social distancing and limiting the spread of the coronavirus, but alcohol sales in Albertsons Stadium has been an often contentious topic of discussion, dating back to at least 2011.

In April, the Idaho State Board of Education gave the presidents of the state’s colleges and universities the authority to decide if alcohol will be sold at athletic events and tailgates.

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey has said in the past that he’s not a fan of it.

“I’m not sure it has a place in college football,” Apsey told the Statesman in 2015. “… I would say I’m not a proponent of having alcohol in a stadium of college football, open like that.”