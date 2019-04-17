{{featured_button_text}}
Josh Barclay

Barclay

 COURTESY OF UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY

LOGAN, Utah — Josh Barclay, a student-athlete from Paul, recently had an outstanding week for Utah State University. The sophomore won the shot put at the Aggie Invitational last weekend with a personal-best throw of 17.41 meters. He also placed fourth in the discus with a heave of 47.25 meters.

