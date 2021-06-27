Atkin fifth in 5K, waits to hear his Tokyo fate

Sam Atkin fell short of his own standards but might have accomplished his primary goal this time — to match other people’s standards.

The former Lewis-Clark State runner placed fifth in the men’s 5,000-meter run Saturday at the British track and field Olympic trials in Manchester, England.

Of course, that placing won’t get him to the Tokyo Olympics. But he might have proved to British officials that he’s sufficiently recovered from an injury and would be a worthy entry in the Olympic 10,000.

He’s likely to know for sure in the next day or two.

His coach, Mike Collins of Lewiston, spoke to him by phone about 30 minutes after the race.

“His words were kinda, ‘Mixed feelings,’” said the longtime LCSC track and cross country coach, for whom Atkin is an assistant.

“I think he wanted to win, because this also serves as the British championship. To be the British champion would be a nice resume-filler. But I think he felt pretty good.”

Among the spectators was Atkin’s father, Bob, who’d traveled to Manchester from his home in Lincolnshire and doesn’t often see his son compete.