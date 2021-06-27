Atkin fifth in 5K, waits to hear his Tokyo fate

Sam Atkin fell short of his own standards but might have accomplished his primary goal this time — to match other people’s standards.
The former Lewis-Clark State runner placed fifth in the men’s 5,000-meter run Saturday at the British track and field Olympic trials in Manchester, England.
Of course, that placing won’t get him to the Tokyo Olympics. But he might have proved to British officials that he’s sufficiently recovered from an injury and would be a worthy entry in the Olympic 10,000.
He’s likely to know for sure in the next day or two.
His coach, Mike Collins of Lewiston, spoke to him by phone about 30 minutes after the race.
“His words were kinda, ‘Mixed feelings,’” said the longtime LCSC track and cross country coach, for whom Atkin is an assistant.
“I think he wanted to win, because this also serves as the British championship. To be the British champion would be a nice resume-filler. But I think he felt pretty good.”
Among the spectators was Atkin’s father, Bob, who’d traveled to Manchester from his home in Lincolnshire and doesn’t often see his son compete.
Atkin, 28, looking for his first Olympic berth, was timed in 13 minutes, 46:25 seconds, far short of his personal record of 13:18.57. But expectations for him had been hazy after he injured an Achilles’ heel early this year and stepped away from racing.
“I thought he looked pretty good,” Collins said. “Not peak form, but I know as his coach I was hoping for a strategic race — I’m not sure he’s ready (to) go fast-fast yet — and fortunately that’s how the race went.”
The tempo was so leisurely that almost 20 runners still were in contention halfway through. With two laps remaining, Atkin was one of five who’d separated themselves. Then the pace abruptly accelerated, and “it was just over the lip of what Sam’s ready to deal with right now,” Collins said.
Patrick Dever, a University of Tulsa runner who’d won the 10,000 title this year at the NCAA outdoor meet, claimed the crown in 13:37.30, followed by Andrew Butchart in 13:38.16 and Jack Rowe in 13:38.81. There was an almost seven-second gap between fourth place and Atkin.
The 10,000 is a different story.
The qualifying process for that race is murkier, a bit more reliant on officials’ judgment, and only two Brits have met the Olympic qualifying standard of 27:28.0 — Atkin and Marc Scott. The country is allowed to send three delegates to the Olympics, which begin July 23, so presumably Atkin convinced officials he’s ready to roll.
“I can’t see why British Athletics wouldn’t select him,” Collins said. “Only two guys have hit the mark, so why in the world wouldn’t you?
“I mean, he’s not in 27:26 shape right now,” he said, referring to the 10K time Atkin posted in December, “but the pace they ran (in the 5,000) is the pace he’ll need to run in the 10K. Give him another five weeks to train, he’ll be ready to go in Tokyo, as long as they put him in there.”
