500 wins and counting: CSI's Rogers hits major coaching milestone

TWIN FALLS — Even after 500 wins across 21 seasons as the women’s head basketball coach at the College of Southern Idaho, Randy Rogers is still a student of the X’s and O’s.

“I like strategy, or finding ways to overcome teams,” Rogers told the Times-News this week, a few days after his milestone victory.

It’s one of 21 so far this season for the sixth-ranked Golden Eagles, including a 10-1 mark in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Ironically, Rogers doesn’t prioritize his time tallying wins. His focus is on sustaining a competitive program capable of competing at the highest level in the NJCAA.

“I hate to lose more than I love to win. The winning will take care of itself,” he said. “I dislike losing and take it very personal.”

And when looking back at memorable moments, the losses hold precedence — and that’s despite winning 75% of his games on the CSI bench.

Some of those losses have come against the toughest of competition, against Florida and Texas programs stacked with Division I-caliber athletes. That scheduling, he said, is by design.

“To be honest, I just want to play the top 15 teams during the schedule,” said Rogers. “I want us to play the best.”

The Golden Eagles began this season at the Florida Southwestern Invitational in November. CSI didn’t shrink from the challenge, topping Miami Dade College and Florida Southwestern State before falling to Eastern Florida State, which was ranked No. 1 at one point this season.

Over the years, Rogers has developed a coaching style that complements a challenging schedule and sustains an accomplished basketball program.

With a 500-167 record, Rogers has coached CSI to 10 Region 18 championships and four runner-up titles while being recognized eight times as coach of the year.

“My coaching style has changed over the years,” he said, explaining his original style was tough and more absolutist. Now, Rogers said he has developed ways to reach players with different personalities.

He added, “I’m looking for ways to get the most out of these athletes.”

Rogers’ latest milestone wouldn’t have been possible on his own, he said, and, ultimately, CSI is Rogers’ family. So are many of his former players, many of whom stay in touch even after transferring to play at another school and going off to live their own lives.

And, like many families, they go through tough times together.

“I have never looked to jump. A lot of life changes have happened here,” Rogers said. “My wife passed away suddenly, in 2007, and my responsibilities raising my four daughters shifted.”

But, with CSI’s support, Rogers emerged with this passion for coaching and the desire to instill a winning spirit in his players.

“I have great coaching staff and the bottom line is, we have good players,” he said, while thanking former CSI President Jerry Meyerhoeffer for entrusting him to lead the women’s program.

With the Golden Eagles, Rogers has produced 22 all-Americans, 45 academic all-Americans and propelled 92 players to the four-year university level.

This season’s team, which Rogers called one of the top defensive units he’s coached at CSI, looks poised to add a few more.

“She just goes, it’s the Dennis Rodman,” he said while describing how Kaylee Headrick — with D1 offers — stands out defensively.

Then there’s Kali Haizlip, a standout shooter. She only played 15 minutes against Colorado Northwestern Community College, in Rogers’ 500th victory, and knocked down 21 points.

And “the guards — Livia Knapp and Taycee Harper — are good on the ball,” Rogers said.

Up next The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams play at Salt Lake Community College on Saturday. The No. 6-ranked women will be seeking to avenge their only Scenic West Athletic Conference loss this season, while the top-ranked men will be playing to preserve their undefeated record.