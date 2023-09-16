Ten in a row.

No. 15 College of Southern Idaho volleyball went undefeated (4-0) with two ranked wins this weekend at the College of Southern Nevada Coyote Classic in Henderson, Nevada, to extend its win streak to 10.

The Golden Eagles (14-5 overall) defeated No. 16 Arizona Western (23-25, 25-22, 25-9 and 25-3) and swept No. 14 Eastern Arizona (25-18, 25-18 and 25-16) a few hours later on Friday.

CSI then swept Jefferson College (25-13, 25-15 and 25-18) on Saturday morning and Mesa Community College (25-18, 25-14 and 25-16) on Saturday afternoon.

Toodie Sopi posted a double-double against Arizona Western with 12 kills and 17 digs. Danea King added eight kills and seven blocks. Annie Nikolnikova blocked four times with eight kills.

Val Sarti-Cipriani logged 10 kills and five blocks.

Nikolnikova, King and Sopi garnered 10 kills against Eastern Arizona while Sarti-Cipriani added 11.

Chinaru Inoue finished with 23 digs and two aces against Jefferson College. Janke Pretorius posted 26 assists, eight digs and three blocks.

Pretorius contributed 38 assists, three kills, three aces and seven digs against Mesa Community College while Nikolnikova led with 13 kills. Sydney Hess added nine kills.

The Golden Eagles will begin Scenic West Athletic Conference play at home when they host Snow College at 6 p.m. on Friday and College of Southern Nevada at 1 p.m. on Sept. 23.