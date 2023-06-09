Gracie Tentinger encountered her future teammate when she was 12.

She settled into a picnic table to enjoy a break between games at a youth softball tournament in Hillsboro, Oregon. A competitor walked toward the table and joined Tentinger. The two started a conversation and learned a commonality.

Two girls named Gracie: Tentinger and Walters.

Thus began the legend of G-Squared.

The pair didn’t talk for years. Things change over time and they eventually joined forces at the College of Southern Idaho. Now, Tentinger and Walters have become NJCAA All-Americans and prolific stars whose names dominate the Golden Eagles’ record book.

NJCAA home run leader (38) Gracie Tentinger earns First Team All-American honors.Pitcher Gracie Walters receives Third Team All-American honors. They helped the Golden Eagles to two straight Region 18 titles and Women’s College World Series appearances. https://t.co/04qQv5gu0Y — Adam Engel (@AdamEngel9) June 9, 2023

“I think G-Dub was like, ‘Hey, your name is Gracie, too.’ I was like, ‘Yep,’” Tentinger told the Times-News. “We had this whole 25-minute conversation.”

Tentinger, an infielder, recently earned NJCAA Division I All-American first-team honors, while ace pitcher Walters made the All-American third team after leading CSI to its second straight Region 18 championship and NJCAA World Series appearance.

Tentinger, a sophomore from Meridian, led the NJCAA with 38 home runs, 15 more than any teammate. She also finished second in the country with 106 RBIs. Those marks are CSI records.

Tentinger said she set giant goals for herself after her freshman year and doubt plagued her mind in the fall.

“I did at the beginning of the year question if I was going to be able to hit at least 27 home runs again,” she said.

CSI coach Nick Baumert talked with Tentinger and worked through the issue.

Just simplify things.

“Not thinking about numbers, not thinking about what I have done in the past, that made things a lot easier,” she said.

Tentinger’s mark contributed heavily to CSI’s nation-leading 146 home runs, 19 more than any other school.

She also holds career program records of 65 homers and 201 RBIs.

Quote “Honestly, if this were to be a four-year school, this is the place I would want to stay.” Gracie Walters, CSI pitcher

Walters, a sophomore from Nampa, boasted a 2.60 ERA along with 168 strikeouts in 124 innings and an 18-2 record.

“The relationships we were able to make (at CSI) was just amazing,” Walters told the Times-News. “Honestly, if this were to be a four-year school, this is the place I would want to stay.”

The two recently concluded their CSI careers but don’t know their next step.

Some of their teammates are signed to four-year schools, including catcher Rachael Brown to Utah Valley University. Not the All-Americans.

The Gracies will likely represent different programs in the fall.

“GT and I talk to each other about faith, our relationship with God and how that has been kinda helping us with our next step and looking toward Him,” Walters said. “Recruiting is a little hard and what we’ve been doing really is just contacting other schools.”

Tentinger said she will visit a school in the Southland Conference and another in the Sun Belt Conference. Walters said she will visit Portland State next week.

No matter where the pair ends up, their appreciation for CSI is clear.

“It was just so much more than a softball program for me,” Tentinger said. “It’s a family.”