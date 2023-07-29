Kevin Dustin stumbled upon the discovery when he strolled past a large crowd surrounding a soccer field. There was all this hollering … for a pickup soccer game.

Dustin noticed but didn’t stop. He reached his destination — a Salt Lake Community College volleyball match, where the crowd outside dwarfed the one in the arena.

That was all the justification Dustin, SLCC’s athletic director, needed to add soccer to the school’s sports portfolio.

A men’s national championship soon followed. Then a women’s national runner-up finish in 2021 and the solidification of success in a newly added sport. Just one of many additions to begin the mix-match of changes around one of the traditional powerhouse conferences in junior college athletics.

While the now-annual NCAA Division I shuffling garners major headlines, most recently Colorado’s announcement this week of its return to the Big 12 Conference, there are similar changes unfolding in the JUCO ranks.

Truckee Meadows Community College in Nevada added soccer in 2019, Pacific Northwest Christian College in Washington state will immerse itself in the conference landscape in the fall, North Idaho College will return as a basketball rival in the winter and the College of Southern Idaho will start men’s and women’s soccer play in 2024.

Welcome to the new-look Scenic West Athletic Conference.

An old friend of the SWAC returns.

North Idaho will return to the conference as a member for men’s and women’s basketball this season, CSI athletic director Joel Bate told the Times-News.

NIC athletic director Shawn Noel confirmed and told the Times-News that the school has “petitioned to become an official member of the Scenic West” for all sports in 2024-25.

The Cardinals left the SWAC in 2016 after 48 years. The Northwest Athletic Conference, an NJCAA Division II conference, plucked the Cardinals and they compete as the only Idaho school in the conference.

Noel said conversations and support from the school’s administration pushed NIC toward a return. And he is operating the move in the same style as the school’s transition into Division II.

“When we came from the SWAC to the Northwest Athletic Conference, it was gradual,” Noel said. “It wasn’t all at once and we are kinda following that same model. It’s not all at once. We are just gradually coming in with basketball first and then we will have our other sports.”

CSI men’s basketball will visit NIC on Feb. 3 and host the Cardinals on March 2 in its regular-season finale. CSI women’s basketball hosts NIC on Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

“I think, impact-wise for basketball, I hope we bring a rivalry especially back with us and CSI,” Noel said. “I think that is exciting. I think your fans like it and I think our fans like that and miss that.”

Bate uses simple logic to explain why CSI doesn’t explore membership beyond the NJCAA. It is possible and many SWAC teams have done it.

Utah Tech and Utah Valley, then-known as Dixie State College and Utah Valley State College, once resided in the SWAC before shifting to a four-year model and eventually earning NCAA Division I membership.

CSI will offer a few four-year courses in the coming years, Bate said. But he’s just fine with the way things are.

“The state doesn’t need more redundancy to have a program in both Pocatello and Twin and Boise and Moscow,” Bate said.

He keeps CSI’s mission in perspective when reasoning why the school remains content.

The school prepares students for workforce training or helps them prepare for a four-year school.

“I think we have done a good job of doing that,” Bate said. “That’s probably the biggest thing of what is holding us back from going into a four-year institution is just doing too good of a job of doing what we are doing.”

Programs grew over time, too.

Not just at CSI. Look at Salt Lake Community College, which ballooned from five sports to 11 sports in 10 years — including the only SWAC school with a beach volleyball team.

Utah State University Eastern and SLCC offer eSports, though the conference nor the NJCAA recognizes it as an official sport. The National Association of College eSports governs those programs.

“We had won national championships before I got here but in the last 10 years, I think the entire league has decided that the idea of participation and what student-athletes can do to a campus have kinda taken hold in a lot of places,” Dustin told the Times-News.

Consider this: PNWCC athletic director Ben Rodriguez told the Times-News about 90% of the school’s enrollment (150-200 students) are student-athletes.

“I think that is part of the reason we actually started to lean toward going ahead and starting athletics, to boost our enrollment,” Rodriguez said.

PNWCC boasts a football team, along with Snow College and Community Christian College of California, though those programs are NJCAA independents.

The Gladiators will be the only Washington school in the SWAC.

All other Washington junior colleges with NJCAA affiliations compete in the Division II Northwest Athletic Conference.

But, Rodriguez told the Times-News the school must be state-funded to join the NWAC.

“One of the big missions at the school, since we are a Christian college, is just to kinda spread the gospel and if we were to have been a state school, we wouldn’t have been able to have that kinda thing in our mission statement and things like that,” Rodriguez said. “That wasn’t something we were willing to compromise on, so we looked elsewhere.”

The Gladiators must travel. A lot. Rodriguez said CSI would be his school’s closest conference opponent, but it is a journey he said he is excited for.

“Our athletes are just ready,” he said. “They are just excited to get going. There is going to be a lot of travel and a lot of fun times.”

Look at the results of the conference championships in each SWAC sport and a pattern, or lack of, emerges.

Not quite a monopolization, but close.

SLCC, CSI or Snow College have claimed every SWAC title since 2018 — except for 2019 and 2021, when Southern Nevada won in baseball.

It’s clear. The parity simply isn’t there in the SWAC. At least not yet. And it hasn’t been for a while.

“To get more parity in the conference, everyone would have to be at more of an equal funding level of which we aren’t,” Bate said. “Everyone is very unique in terms of where they are located, what their role is, what their function is and what their mission is.”

Snow College, CSI and SLCC compete nationally and have combined to win 25 national championships.

Each school deals with its own unique factors in its geographical pockets. There are schools in towns of less than 6,000 — Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, and Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, Colorado.

Some schools are private — Community Christian College in Redlands, California, and Pacific Northwest Christian College. The conference hosts an assorted profile of schools. Urban areas, rural, private or public.

CSI receives the distinction as the oldest member of the SWAC. The Golden Eagles joined in 1968, three years after the school was founded and lists an enrollment of 14,386 in 2021-22, according to the school’s website.

“I think that there are some advantages that are just inherent in some places, right?” Dustin said. “So, let’s take CSI. Perhaps the college with the most institutional history. The college has been at it the longest. The one that has had the most success at the national level and it has really been a lot of us trying to keep with CSI and model what they have been doing.”

Snow College’s football program won the 1985 national championship, finished runner-up in 2021 and eventually sent several players to the NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren spent two seasons at Snow before he transferred to Utah State and Oklahoma State.

Dustin said many SWAC schools recruit against each other. Similar geography leads to similar recruiting areas. CSI softball won back-to-back conference titles to earn consecutive Women’s College World Series appearances with a predominantly Utah roster. The Golden Eagles won the women’s cross country national title, its first, in 2021, with three Utahns in the team’s top five.

Dustin saw the result and sent a note to his president.

“We gotta get this thing done,” Dustin said. “We’re right there. Joel, in so many ways, is the leader of the conference and he was trying to convince us for years to get on the cross country train. Now I think we joined, CSN joined and I think the other schools will be joining soon.”

SLCC added men’s and women’s cross country in fall 2022.

Will the dominance shift, or will the three leaders continue their supremacy?

“There is enough talent in this area and especially if you think of some of our sports where we recruit nationally that all of us have the opportunity to be successful,” Dustin said.

Scenic West Athletic Conference members College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles Twin Falls

Joined SWAC: 1968

1968 Founded: 1965

1965 Sports: Men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s cross country/distance track; men’s and women’s rodeo; baseball; softball; women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer (2024) College of Southern Nevada Coyotes Henderson, Nevada

Joined SWAC: 2003

2003 Founded: 1981

1981 Sports: Baseball; softball; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s cross country; women’s volleyball Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans Rangely, Colorado

Joined SWAC: 1984

1984 Founded: 1962

Sports: Men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s basketball; baseball; softball; women’s volleyball; men’s and women’s rodeo Community Christian College Saints Redlands, California

Joined SWAC: 2021

2021 Founded: 1994

1994 Sports: Baseball; football; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; softball; men’s wrestling Pacific Northwest Christian College Kennewick, Washington

Joined SWAC: 2022

2022 Founded: 2008

2008 Sports: Football, men's and women's soccer, cross country Salt Lake Community College Bruins Salt Lake City, Utah

Joined SWAC: 1987

1987 Founded: 1948

1948 Sports: Baseball; beach volleyball; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; softball; women’s volleyball; men’s and women’s cross country; Snow College Badgers Ephraim, Utah

Joined SWAC: 1984

1984 Founded: 1888

1888 Sports: Baseball; softball; men’s and women’s basketball; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s wrestling; football; men’s rodeo; women’s volleyball Truckee Meadows Community College Mighty Lizards Reno, Nevada

Joined SWAC: 2019

2019 Founded: 1971

1971 Sports: Men’s and women’s soccer Utah State University Eastern Golden Eagles Price, Utah

Joined SWAC: 1984

1984 Founded: 1937

1937 Sports: Men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s basketball; women’s volleyball; softball; baseball; esports; men’s and women’s rodeo

