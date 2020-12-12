Clements adjusting to NFR cash. Larsen places for 4th straight night

ARLINGTON, TX — Bareback rider Mason Clements made a couple of necessary adjustments, and it paid off Friday during the ninth round of the National Finals Rodeo.

“I broke out a new rigging that I had worked on at home before I got here,” said Clements, who rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Painted River for 84 points to finish fourth in the go-round. “I wish I would have done that four or five rounds ago, but it is just a learning curve. We’ve got a new one under us now, and it is a lot better.

“I’m back to 100 percent. My body is still feeling good, and this rigging is the money.”

Of course, having a horse like Painted River helps matters. It was the second time Clements had been on the Texas-raised bronc, which is out of the great mare Riverboat Annie and by the stud Korczak. He was the first ProRodeo cowboy to ride Painted River during the 2014 Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days Rodeo, and the two matched for 84 points that day, too.

“That horse is really fun,” he said. “I had seen Kaycee (Feild) get on her in Stephenville (Texas) at the end of the year. Everybody told me she was just a really great horse. It’s pretty cool to see it here and the finals and to get a chance to ride it again.”