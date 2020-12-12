Clements adjusting to NFR cash. Larsen places for 4th straight night

ARLINGTON, TX — Bareback rider Mason Clements made a couple of necessary adjustments, and it paid off Friday during the ninth round of the National Finals Rodeo.
“I broke out a new rigging that I had worked on at home before I got here,” said Clements, who rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Painted River for 84 points to finish fourth in the go-round. “I wish I would have done that four or five rounds ago, but it is just a learning curve. We’ve got a new one under us now, and it is a lot better.
“I’m back to 100 percent. My body is still feeling good, and this rigging is the money.”
Of course, having a horse like Painted River helps matters. It was the second time Clements had been on the Texas-raised bronc, which is out of the great mare Riverboat Annie and by the stud Korczak. He was the first ProRodeo cowboy to ride Painted River during the 2014 Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days Rodeo, and the two matched for 84 points that day, too.
“That horse is really fun,” he said. “I had seen Kaycee (Feild) get on her in Stephenville (Texas) at the end of the year. Everybody told me she was just a really great horse. It’s pretty cool to see it here and the finals and to get a chance to ride it again.”
Clements has placed in five rounds and is sixth in the average race with a cumulative score of 726.5 points on nine rides. He has pocketed $43,423 in Arlington and sits 11th in the world standings with $101,924.
More importantly, he has the 10th round yet to go with a chance to collect more Texas money before returning to his home in Spanish Fork, Utah, which he shares with his fiancé, Brianna. If he remains sixth in the aggregate, he will add a bonus of $16,500 plus whatever he earns on the final night of the season.
“Brianna takes care of a lot for me,” Clements said. “She takes care of everything and keeps everybody entertained while I’m doing my thing. That’s big for me. I get worked up when I’ve got all that stuff to do, so she sees that and takes care of a lot of that for me.
“During the day, she keeps me calm and focused on this. She makes sure I take her shopping, which I love to do, because she gives me everything I need, and she deserves the world, too.”
He has a chance to return that kind of support with a big payday Saturday night.
Orin Larsen is third in the bareback riding world standings, and he had high hopes of finishing this National Finals Rodeo with the world championship.
His chances now are very slim heading into the final night of the season, but he’s still enjoying his time at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Tim O’Connell and Kaycee Field are in a tight battle for that Montana Silversmiths gold buckle, and it will come down to Saturday’s Round 10 to see what happens.
“I’m probably out of the world title, but I’m just here having fun,” said Larsen of Inglis, Manitoba, now living in Gering, Nebraska.
He rode Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Cactus Black for 83.5 points to finish sixth in Friday’s ninth round to pocket $4,231. It’s the bottom payment for placing at the NFR, but it’s still good.
“The land payment needs to be paid, so we are going to make every check I get count; it might have been better if I was living up in Canada, about a couple hundred thousand by the time I get out of there,” he said with a laugh. “I really underestimated that horse. He is just a cute little stud horse, but he really fired out of the chute and really meant it.”
Larsen has pushed his NFR earnings to $64,788 and has an annual salary $146,180 with a big chance to add to it in the 10th round. He sits fifth in the average race with a cumulative score of 741.5 points on nine rides. If he stays there when the NFR concludes, he’ll add a bonus of $22,846.
“I think it’s just coming down to a drawing contest,” Larsen said, referring to the cowboys being matched with their broncs by a random draw. “Everybody is just riding really good and really strong. Even with (Thursday) night and how things went with guys hitting the ground, they came back stronger. Everyone is mad and hungry, and you are going to see that (Saturday), too.”
No matter what happens in the arena, he has the support he needs with his wife, Alexa. There is intense pressure to perform well, especially at ProRodeo’s premier event.
“That woman does not get enough credit,” Larsen said. “She has helped me in every way possible to make my week better. She pretty much pampers me while I’m here. Without her, I’m definitely nobody.”
As a six-time NFR qualifier, he’s definitely somebody, and rodeo fans know it.
