TWIN FALLS — Chase Rose runs his fingers through his hair and spits a quick answer.

“Leadership,” Rose told the Times-News.

It’s one of many values Rose learned during his freshman year at Medaille University, an NCAA Division III school in Buffalo, New York, where he started at third base.

Now, he’s back in Idaho and starring in the same position for the streaking Buhl American Legion baseball team.

The Tribe swept Twin Falls Hawks, 11-0 and 12-4, at Canyon Ridge High School on Saturday to reach 18 straight wins. It’s the longest such streak that coach Brandon Craner said he’s participated in.

And it’s a tight-knit group of high schoolers … and a college kid.

American Legion baseball allows college players, if they were born in 2004, to play. Kids born in 2003? Too old.

No seniority tactics. No attitudes. Just playing baseball and enjoying one another’s company. And the Tribe have a Magic Valley-best 18-2 mark to show for it.

“We’re pretty loose and, honestly, we love each other, man,” pitcher and third baseman Remington Higley told the Times-News. “We’re super tight and everybody vibes really good.”

Add Rose’s hometown to the list of anomalies. He hails from Filer but plays with the nearest American Legion squad. That is Buhl.

Rose graduated from Filer High School in 2022 and shipped off to New York. He said the Medaille coaches reached out to him and fellow Wildcat Jonah De Leon with scholarship offers.

They accepted. Rose hit .279 in 24 starts; De Leon at .273 in 19 starts.

“The experience was great,” Rose said. “The competition was great up there. Obviously, it’s a lot different from here but it was a great experience.”

Rose saw plenty of western New York with long road trips in the Empire 8 Athletic Conference and learned all about leadership.

“You have to be a team, otherwise you won’t win any games,” Rose said.

He’s here to get extra reps and spend time with his teammates before he returns to a college.

Rose said he is in the process of transferring.

“He is our best bat in the lineup, there is no doubt about it,” Craner told the Times-News. “He gets on base more than anybody. He swings it well. That’s a huge asset for us, that he came back and decided to play for us. It shows — on the bump and at the plate."

Rose smacked a solo home run to left field in Saturday’s first game. It landed on the sidewalk parallel to Washington Street. He owned the mound, a few hours later, with two scoreless innings in game two.

Rose bats third in the Tribe’s lineup. He said his teammates in the No. 1 through No. 4 spots have played together for probably five years.

The result? Chemistry that leads to a lengthy winning streak. And Rose’s ability to step in and lead when needed.

“New York has really changed him,” Higley said. “He’s come back just an absolute leader on and off the field. He knows when teammates need to get picked up. He knows when he needs to get the team really rolling and when he needs to be the player, he will do it.”

Buhl will look to add to its streak against Wendell on Thursday. First pitches are scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. at Buhl.

“We’re proud of 18 in a row, but that is not our final goal,” Craner said. “We’re not gonna stop here. We hope that we can continue and make a good run at districts and at state.”

