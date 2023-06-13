Local talent continues to flock to the College of Southern Idaho.

Charli Cook, a guard from Madison High School in Rexburg, has signed with the Golden Eagles’ women’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.

The 5-foot-6 Cook averaged 13 points and seven rebounds a game as a senior.

“Charli is very versatile and will be able to help our team in multiple ways,” CSI head coach Randy Rogers said in a news release. ”She is able to play and guard different positions with her height and ability. Her length and the energy she brings to the court will create matchup problems for opponents.”

Cook became a first-team all-conference member in high school and joins three other Idaho prep standouts as part of the Golden Eagles’ signing class: Falon Bedke (Oakley), Kennedy Gillette (Sugar-Salem) and Kennedy Stenquist (Thunder Ridge).

Rogers and his squad are reloading after a 31-3 season that featured back-to-back Region 18 championships and their first trip to the NJCAA semifinals.

Six players from that team signed to the NCAA Division I level: Alyssa Christensen (Boise State), Liv Knapp (Utah State), Kennedy Eskelson (Weber State), Tylie Jones (New Mexico State) and Kali Haizlip (Texas-Arlington). Meanwhile, Courtney Stothard pledged to Division II Valdosta State, and Taycee Harper, a former Minico High standout, signed at NAIA Montana State University-Northern.

CSI has also plucked NCAA transfers Jayden McNeal (Eastern Washington) and Jamisyn Heaton (Colorado Mesa) for the 2023-24 season, and signed Utah prep shooting guard Elena Birkeland and Minnesota high school center Taylor Johnson.