If one thing can be gleaned Cody Hawkins’ first two months at Idaho State, it’s that he isn’t going to shy away from a challenge.

Since taking the Pocatello job on Dec. 12, the Bengals’ 34-year old head football coach has moved states, filled out a coaching staff and accomplished the seemingly impossible task of convincing a collection of 29 high school recruits and college transfers to join a program that has gone 2-20 the past two seasons.

All while living the nomad lifestyle.

“I just got moved into a house Wednesday, so I’m still living in boxes and sleeping on floors,” Hawkins told the Times-News. “But my family is finally here, so that’s the most important thing.”

Family is the theme for what is a homecoming of sorts for Hawkins. The former UC-Davis offensive coordinator returns to Idaho, where he led Bishop Kelly High to back-to-back state titles in 2004 and 2005, finishing his career as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

In the early going of his first head coaching stint, he’ll lean on what's familiar.

“It’s definitely easier coming here rather than going to a place in Texas or something,” Hawkins said. “That’s a huge reason this job was appealing. Being able to see my sister who still lives in Boise, the amount of connections I have with people in this community, it’s a place that has meant a lot to me throughout my entire life.

“I know a lot of great people who’ve come from Idaho State, so being here is an exciting opportunity to get to know what so many people in my childhood loved growing up.”

Hawkins acknowledged the task of changing the culture for a Bengals program whose last winning season was in 2018 won’t be easy. Those struggles, he said, have actually led to him feeling very welcome in his new home.

“In some places where maybe a program had had a lot of success and a coach moves on, people are a little bit more averse to change,” Hawkins said. “We really have a blank canvas to help build people up.”

That task began with Hawkins’ first recruiting class. It was a whirlwind.

After being hired, Hawkins spent two weeks assembling his coaching staff. From there, he had to self-scout the Bengals’ own roster — identifying strengths, weaknesses, and understanding the players already on board — before setting out on an expedited three-week recruiting blitz. What usually takes place over the course of 18 months, Hawkins had to complete in less than a month.

“You got to get it done. That means late nights and trying to do the adequate prerequisite work in that amount of time,” he said. “For us to tell you that we’re going to recruit the best recruiting class ever in three weeks, we’d be hallucinating.”

Of the 29 commits, Hawkins was able to keep eight of them in-state. The benefit of a full recruiting cycle will allow him to harvest more talent from his own backyard.

“There were kids in the state who were already committed to other places and you want to do a great job in Idaho, but if they’re already going to Boise [State], or Montana State, or the Vandals, or Weber [State], I would much rather have kids we’ve invested a lot of time with than to try to frantically flip kids at the last minute,” he said.

Along with competing for talent and turning around a program in the Big Sky Conference, family bragging rights will be on the line each year when the Bengals take on UC-Davis, led by his dad, Dan Hawkins, the former Boise State head coach.

The two have been connected from a football standpoint for nearly 20 years. After graduating from Bishop Kelly, Hawkins followed his father to the University of Colorado, where he finished his career with the Buffaloes with 7,731 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes.

“I think he does a great job of putting the kids first,” Hawkins said of the influence his father has had on his own coaching career. “His fingerprints will be all over the things I do here. I’m sure I’ll screw some things up, but there’s nothing I want to do differently from my dad just for the sake of doing it differently.”

Hawkins admitted his dad’s Aggies are further along than his Bengals, with more continuity and a just-completed, multi-million dollar upgrade to the school's football facilities.

But, on any given Saturday.

“We’re at drastically different stages as far as programs go,” Hawkins said, “but the great thing about football is it’s the best football team that day.”