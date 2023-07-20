Stockton Chandler changed the game’s course with one swing and hollered as he jumped into his teammates arms at home plate.

Chandler and the Minico Storm accomplished something no Magic Valley American Legion squad could, and beat Buhl, 2-1, on Thursday night in an Idaho Single A District Tournament semifinal at Canyon Ridge High School.

The Storm secured a state tournament appearance with the win and evaporated Buhl’s 22-game win streak. The Tribe haven't lost since May 31, an opening weekend sweep to Hillcrest out of Ammon.

Chandler’s two-run home run in the sixth inning — just one of two Storm hits — made it happen.

“I’m just here for my team,” Chandler told the Times-News. “I’m just trying to work. Trying to get to the win. Trying to get to state.’

Storm pitcher Zairic Salazar limited Buhl to five hits and the earned run in a complete game performance. He also struck out six.

“Feels great,” Salazar told the Times-News. “All my guys celebrating. Feels good to pitch a really good game. I trust them and we trust each other. Having a really good time during this tournament.”

Buhl’s Chase Rose also pitched a complete game, allowing two hits, the two earned runs and struck out five.

Buhl’s Porter Higley drove in his squad’s run.

Minico, the defending state champions and regional runners-up, battle Idaho Falls Bruins at 6 p.m. Friday in the Single A District C Tournament final at Canyon Ridge High School.

Buhl will clash with Blackfoot 18U at 11 a.m. Friday at Canyon Ridge in a consolation semifinal. The game’s winner will qualify for state and play for third at 3 p.m., also at Canyon Ridge.

