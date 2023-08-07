Idaho’s girls basketball scoring leader has found her future home.

Minico standout guard Carlie Latta announced her commitment to Utah State via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon.

“Super excited to announce my commitment to Utah State University!” Latta wrote on her commitment post. “Thank you to God, my family, friends, teammates and my coaches for helping me throughout this process!”

Latta, a rising senior, led the state with a 25 points per game average throughout the 2022-23 season and collected 95 points in three games to break a state tournament record.

The 5-foot-10 Latta earned her first Division I offer as a sophomore and accumulated 16 others before her commitment to the Lady Aggies. She visited Utah State on Aug. 2.

The Spartans finished fourth in the 2023 4A Idaho Girls Basketball State Tournament after a 68-58 loss to Pocatello in the consolation championship. Latta scored 29 points in that game. She also shot 50% from the field as a junior, a 7% increase from her sophomore season when she averaged 22.9 points per game.

Fellow Minico product Taylia Stimpson enters her graduate year with the Lady Aggies. Also a 5-foot-10 guard, Stimpson started her career at College of Southern, spent two seasons at Utah Tech and now a year in Logan, Utah.

Utah State accumulated a 4-26 overall mark with one Mountain West win during the 2022-23 season.

