Carey's Casrn Perkes and Valley's Kyle Christensen shared Player of the Year honors in 1AD1 Snake River Conference boys basketball this season.

Perkes led the Panthers to the district championship and helped them reach the state tournament for the 18th consecutive season. Christensen was a double-double threat every game while playing point for the Vikings.

Carey's Dick Simpson and Castleford's AW Wells shared the coach of the year award.

State champion Raft River dominated the girls' awards: Caroline Schumann won Player of the Year after leading the Trojans to their first state title, while Bart Deters was named Coach of the Year.

Boys

FIRST TEAM: Conner Simpson, sr., Carey; Santi Alvarado, sr., Castleford; Ethan Roland, sr., Castleford; Salvador Camarillo, sr., Hansen; Hayato Yamada, sr., Lighthouse Christian.

SECOND TEAM: Jayme Ramos, jr., Castleford; Bryce Sanford, sr., Murtaugh; Porter Pickett, sr., Oakley; Isaac Cranney, jr., Oakley; Kuy Heaton, sr., Raft River.

HONORABLE MENTION: Riley Morey, sr., Carey; Gabe Mahannah, sr., Castleford; Afton Miller, sr., Hansen; Chandler Jones, sr., Murtaugh; Tate Whitaker, sr., Raft River; Pedro Robles, sr., Valley.

Girls

FIRST TEAM: Ady Stanger, jr., Murtaugh; Falon Bedke, sr., Oakley; Bentley Cranney, sr., Oakley; Libby Boden, sr., Raft River; Reagan Jones, jr., Raft River.

SECOND TEAM: Jane Parke, sr., Carey; Jordan Wolverton, sr., Lighthouse Christian; Courtney Jensen, jr., Murtaugh; Addie Mitton, sr., Oakley; Karlie Chapman, sr., Shoshone.

HONORABLE MENTION: Berenice Vargas, sr., Carey; Kylan Jones, sr., Oakley; Jentry Hawker, jr., Oakley; Logan Jones, sr., Raft River; Jessi Knudsen, sr., Raft River.