VOLLEYBALL

Lighthouse Christian 3, Carey 0 (25-18, 25-14 and 25-20)

The Lions remain undefeated in standalone matches (4-0 overall, 2-0 Snake River Conference) as regular-season tournament results do not count toward the overall record.

“We had a rough start at the beginning,” Lighthouse Christian coach Jerika Gonzales told the Times-News. “We have several injuries. Our libero is playing the outside and we have a new libero this week, but we’re all doing good. We’re coming together as a team and killing it.”

Lighthouse Christian conquered an early deficit to score 10 straight points in the first set.

The Lions, who are tied with Murtaugh for first in the conference, visit Hansen at 7 p.m. Thursday. Carey (4-4 overall, 1-1 Snake River Conference) plays at Shoshone at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kimberly 3, Buhl 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-18 and 25-18)

Mallory Kelsey blasted 16 kills as the Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 2-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) remained the conference standings.

Macy Dille and Kadrian Klinger added five kills. Emerson Heatwhole produced 29 digs while Taya Plew garnered a dozen.

Oakley 3, Raft River 0 (25-15, 25-21 and 25-11)

Taylin Beck secured 14 digs in the Hornets’ win, while Kaymbri Beck added five kills. Jentry Hawker and Livee Berlinguet collected 10 assists each.

The Hornets earned their first conference win (1-4 overall, 1-1 Snake River Conference) and will host Grace at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Raft River (1-6 overall, 0-2 Snake River Conference) visits Castleford at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Murtaugh 3, Shoshone 0 (25-19, 25-19 and 25-10)

Murtaugh is tied with Lighthouse Christian for the Snake River Conference lead despite more overall wins (6-1 overall, 2-0 Snake River Conference). The Red Devils will visit Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, while the Indians (3-2 overall, 1-1 Snake River Conference) host Carey at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Burley 3, Mountain Home 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-19)

Lorien Schulthies collected five kills, six digs and an ace in the Burley win. Tylee Ramsey added eight kills and an ace while Valerie Shirley grabbed six digs and aces. Mahri Robins also served three aces for the Bobcats, who will host Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1

Allison Asher led the Pirates’ win with 11 kills, while Ellie Whitmarsh added eight. Brooklyn DeVries logged seven aces and Cheyanne Kerbs recorded six.

TFCA stats were not available. Hagerman (2-2 overall) will compete in the Idaho Classic this weekend at Mountain View High School.

Canyon Ridge 3, Wood River 0

The Riverhawks (4-1 overall, 4-1 Great Basin Conference) will visit Burley at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, while Wood River visits Sun Valley Community School on Monday.

Valley @ Castleford (n/a)

Camas County @ ISDB (n/a)

Minico @ Jerome (n/a)

Firth @ Declo (n/a)

Filer 3, Gooding 1 (13-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-20)

BOYS SOCCER

Sun Valley Community School 6, Buhl 0

Asher Maxwell scored twice as the Cutthroats remain undefeated (7-0 overall, 7-0 High Desert Conference).

Maxwell has scored 12 goals in the past three matches. Sebastian Lerner, Tommy Hovey, Chris Arenas and Declan White also scored for SVCS.

Bodin Lee was Man of the Match, according to Cutthroats coach Richard Whitelaw. The Cutthroats host Bliss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wendell 3, Bliss 1

Eduardo Nieves scored two goals while Fernando Ibarra added the other for Wendell. The Trojans (6-0 overall, 6-1 High Desert Conference) remain a match behind conference-leading Sun Valley Community School. The Trojans will visit Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Filer @ Gooding (n/a)

GIRLS SOCCER

Kimberly 6, Declo 0

Ava Wyatt scored two goals to help the Bulldogs remain atop the High Desert Conference (8-1 overall, 7-0 High Desert Conference). Hannah Baird, Ava Wyatt, Cassidy Johnson and Ava Harper each scored a goal. Wyatt, Rachel Sanchez, Ellie Stastny and Abby Johnson recorded an assist each.

Lydia Johns logged two assists.

The Bulldogs will host Wendell at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, while Declo (1-6 overall, 1-6 High Desert Conference) visits Filer at the same time.

Sun Valley Community School 4, Buhl 0

Cutthroats star Mia Hansmeyer scored two goals while Ruby Crist and Taylor Moe scored once.

Moe also earned an assist as the Cutthroats improved to 6-2 overall and 6-1 in the High Desert Conference. Cutthroats coach Kelly Feldman awarded Hansmeyer the Player of the Game honor.

The Cutthroats host Bliss at 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Wendell @ Bliss (n/a)