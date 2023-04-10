TWIN FALLS — Let's play two!

Crosstown rivals Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls will face off for the first time in baseball and softball this season, continuing Great Basin Conference play with Thursday and Friday games.

The Riverhawks play host Thursday for 5 p.m. games, then the Bruins will be the home team for 4:30 p.m. games on Friday.

Baseball: Twin Falls leads Great Basin; Canyon Ridge seeks momentum

The Bruins (9-5 overall, 3-0 conference), fronted by the pitching prowess of Nolan Hardesty and Calvery Leiser, sit atop the Great Basin.

Hardesty carries a 3-0 record with 40 strikeouts in only 19 1/3 innings. He threw a memorable 10 strikeouts while giving up just a single hit on March 28 as Twin Falls opened its conference slate with 12-0 win over Wood River.

Leiser, a southpaw, has notched 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings for Twin Falls.

Offensively, Cooper Thompson presents a threat from the plate, batting a .381 ERA with a pair of homers and triples and 16 RBIs.

The Riverhawks (3-5, 1-3) enter the game looking to swing momentum back to their side after falling to Minico in a two-game series.

Canyon Ridge's Conner Capps leads from the mound with 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings. Stetson (Laine) Anderson has pitched seven innings, giving up three runs and striking out three.

Offensively, Chandler Roberson (.474) and Gavin Aho (.438) are dominating at the plate. Both batters hold five RBIs and two doubles. Aho homered against Caldwell.

Softball: Bruins, Riverhawks fight for second place behind Jerome

Twin Falls (4-7, 2-0) and Canyon Ridge (6-6, 3-1) hold the second and third spots in the Great Basin, respectively, right behind Jerome.

Twin Falls' Sydney McMurdie leads in the circle. She carries a 1-1 record with 44 strikeouts in 33 innings. She's a leader at the plate, too: McMurdie in batting .515 with 14 RBIs, three doubles and two homers.

Canyon Ridge's Bailey Sligar and Alexus Milligan lead the Riverhawks from the circle. Sligar carries a 3-0 record with 53 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings, while Milligan is right behind with a 1-0 record and 18 strikeouts across 25 innings.

Offensively, Elsie Summerfield has been nearly impossible to get out so far. She's hitting a whopping .756 with seven homers, 11 doubles and 26 RBIs to power the Riverhawks.