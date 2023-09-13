GIRLS SOCCER
Canyon Ridge 7, Burley 0
The Riverhawks (7-2-1 overall, 5-1-1 Great Basin Conference) visit Highland at 10 a.m. Saturday, while the Bobcats (2-8 overall, 1-6 Great Basin Conference) host Century at 11 a.m.
Twin Falls @ Mountain Home (n/a)
Jerome 9, Minico 0
BOYS SOCCER
Jerome 3, Minico 2
Jorge Contreras scored twice for Minico but the Tigers went 2-0 against the Spartans in the regular season.
Jerome stats were not provided.
“Minico played well,” Spartans coach Will Figueroa told the Times-News via text. “Costly mistakes giving Jerome a penalty kick and a free kick. The intensity was all the way just an unfortunate end.”
Jerome (2-6 overall, 2-5 Great Basin Conference) will host Canyon Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m., while Minico (0-8 overall, 0-7 Great Basin Conference) hosts Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Monday.
Mountain Home @ Twin Falls (n/a)
Canyon Ridge 3, Burley 0
VOLLEYBALL
American Falls @ Buhl (n/a)
Grace @ Oakley (n/a)
Sun Valley Community School 3, Dietrich 1 (25-21, 16-25, 26-24 and 26-24
The Cutthroats (2-3 overall) host conference foe Wendell at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Dietrich (5-3 overall) hosts Hansen at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
Minico Invite, Rupert Country Club (n/a)