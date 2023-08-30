Coaches and athletic directors: We want to include your scores and stats in this nightly roundup but we need your help. Please submit scores and stats to TWFSports@lee.net.

BOYS SOCCER

Canyon Ridge 4, Twin Falls 0

Four Riverhawks scored in the first 2023 edition of the Twin Falls rivalry.

"Twin did a great job defensively against us today," Canyon Ridge head coach Carey Farnsworth told the Times-News. "They made us work for it. We had to earn the possession and really be patient today, so we created those opportunities."

Riley Scott and Yves Mugisha scored two of CRHS' second half goals. Giovani Juarez scored the Riverhawks' first goal. TJ Brewer added another in the second half with an assist from Carter Richins.

Canyon Ridge (5-1-0 overall, 4-0-0 Great Basin Conference) visits Wood River (4-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 Great Basin Conference) at 11 a.m. Saturday in a battle of No. 1 vs No. 2 in the Great Basin Conference.

Burley 1, Jerome 0

The Bobcats (2-3-1 overall, 2-2-0 Great Basin Conference) beat the Tigers for the first time since 2017.

Burley hosts Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6, while Jerome (1-3-0 overall, 1-2-0 Great Basin Conference) visits Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 2, Canyon Ridge 0

The defending 4A runners-up beat the Riverhawks in the regular season for the first time since 2021.

The Bruins (3-2-0 overall, 3-0-0 Great Basin Conference) remained on top of the conference and visit Jerome at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

The Riverhawks (3-2-1 overall, 2-0-1 Great Basin Conference) visit Wood River at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 1

Jerome 2, Burley 1

The Tigers (2-1-1 overall, 2-0-1 Great Basin Conference) visit Twin Falls at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6, while the Bobcats (2-4-0 overall, 1-3-0 Great Basin Conference) visit Mountain Home at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

VOLLEYBALL

Carey 2, Challis 1

Paige Black earned nine assists along with two kills in the Panthers' first win of the night. Meredith Hoskins added seven kills with six aces.

Carey 2, Camas County 0

Carey left its tri-meet with a sweep of Camas County. Black reached 10 assists with five aces. Hoskins chipped in with six kills. Maggie D'Orazio collected a block, four kills and an ace. Maddie Bennion grabbed an ace, four kills and a block.

The Panthers (3-1 overall, 1-0 Snake River Conference) host Butte County at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6.

Challis vs Camas County, (n/a)

Highland vs Twin Falls @ Wood River, (n/a)

Century @ Wood River, (n/a)

Shoshone @ Valley, (n/a)

Richfield 3, Raft River 2 (25-23, 17-25, 15-25, 25-18 and 15-10)

Declo 3, Oakley 0 (25-15-25-14 and 25-15)

Jordan Taylor collected seven kills and a pair of blocks in the Hornets' win. Rachel Nebeker also recorded seven kills. Declo setter Brynn Silcock led her team with 19 assists while charting five kills.

Century vs Kimberly @ Wood River, (n/a)

Highland @ Wood River, (n/a)

Hagerman 3, Hansen 1 (25-15, 25-22, 23-25 and 25-16)

Brooklyn DeVries recorded seven kills and helped the Pirates earn their first win of the season. Zariya Richards aced four times and Alexis Beutler boasted 16 assists.

The Pirates (1-1 overall) host Victory Charter at 6 p.m. Friday, while Hansen hosts Wendell at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.