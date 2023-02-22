TWIN FALLS — La’Kya Jackson was confident about her chances of winning a district wrestling championship last week.

She had beaten the other girls in her division during the regular season, after all. What the Canyon Ridge sophomore wasn’t planning for was an opponent of a different sort.

“I had a lot of butterflies,” Jackson told the Times-News.

Those butterflies will only be bigger this week, won’t they?

“One-hundred percent,” she acknowledged. “I’ll get over ‘em.”

Beginning Thursday, Jackson will help lead a contingent of 12 Riverhawks into Idaho’s second girls state championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa after Canyon Ridge claimed the team title and crowned four individual champions at districts.

The Riverhawks were runaway winners, scoring 254 points to come in first by 160 over Mountain Home, which placed third behind Eagle and Columbia at last year’s inaugural state tournament. Jackson (145 pounds, 31-8), Brooklyn Pena (100, 15-6), Danielle Holt (107, 18-10) and Riana Walter (165, 36-8) were victorious in their respective weight classes.

If Canyon Ridge was dominant, what’s the word for Minico’s performance last weekend at the 4A boys district meet?

The defending state champion Spartans pinned down eight individual championships and earned the team title by nearly as many points (245) as their closest competition scored in the meet (290).

Minico’s list of titlists included 220-pounder Garrett Vail, a defending state champion who has lost just once in 46 matches this season; Joseph Terry (138, 54-5) and Paxton Twiss (160, 40-5), who both placed third at state last year and will be among the favorites this week; and Preston Sonner-Cranney (195), a super sophomore who has won 45 of 48 matches this season after bursting onto the scene with a fourth-place finish at state as a rookie.

“He’s surrounded by talent,” Minico head coach Clay Robinson said of Sonner-Cranney. “Iron sharpens iron.”

No wonder the Spartans have an edge. Mikael Teague (98, 37-10), Jose Contreras (126, 47-7), Tucker Arthur (132, 39-16) and Kale Osterhout (145, 41-12) also won district titles.

Sean Hall (120, 36-7) and Tanner Eldredge (152, 20-8) won districts for Canyon Ridge, James Noorlander (182, 39-11) and Christian Janis (295, 40-10) were tops for Twin Falls, and Levi Lockett (170, 29-7) took home a title for Jerome.

Looking ahead to state, Robinson expects Minico to face stiff challenges from Blackfoot, Bonneville, Caldwell and Bishop Kelly in its repeat bid.

“We talk about (winning state) a little bit, but mostly we talk about being the best version of ourselves,” Robinson told the Times-News this week. “The results will take care of themselves.”

While Minico has already established itself as powerhouse program, the Canyon Ridge girls have designs on doing the same.

The Riverhawks took flight this season, quadrupling their number of state qualifiers from a year ago while building a culture of togetherness in the wrestling room. The future is bright, too: Only two of Canyon Ridge’s state qualifiers are seniors.

“Our girls just wrestled really tough at districts,” head coach Chance Requa told the Times-News. “They won because they were tough … We don’t have a lot of seasoned wrestlers, but our new girls have stepped up.”

Added Jackson, “We’re there to help each other — not just with wrestling but life in general. We have really close friendships and relationships with each other. And we have great coaches, probably the best coaching staff in the Magic Valley.”

While Jackson said she “dreamed of winning districts” since sixth grade, she’s taking a more measured approach to state, even keeping one eye on the future.

“I’m not really thinking about a place,” said Jackson, who also made state as a freshman. “I want to be there for the experience. I have two more years of this sport. I want to get better.”

Not so for Walter, another sophomore who will also be competing for the second straight year on the sport’s biggest stage.

“I want to place,” Walter told the Times-News without hesitation. “I want to go for first.”

When asked how she could achieve her goal, Walter answered, “Listen to my coaches.”

She gave a knowing smirk and added, “And do good.”

Buhl’s Taylor Hood (114, 28-6), Gooding’s Kennedi Cope (126, 27-4), Burley’s Diamondique Martinez (138, 34-5) and Jerome’s Josslyn Blair (185, 22-7) also won girls’ district titles for Magic Valley teams.

(All individual wrestler records from trackwrestling.com)