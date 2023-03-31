TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge softball team commanded the plate against Mountain Home on Friday afternoon.

The Riverhawks broke a five-game losing streak at the right time, sweeping a doubleheader against the Tigers by the scores of 16-1 and 16-5 to open their Great Basin Conference schedule.

In the first game, Canyon Ridge banged out 13 hits for 11 RBIs. Megan Kenny, Cadence Ehlers, Madison Austin, Tylee Heider and Elsie Summerfield all hammered out doubles for the Riverhawks.

"The girls were just being patient and waited for their pitch," Canyon Ridge head coach Terina Konrad told the Times-News. "They did good working together."

The Tigers (0-4 overall, 0-2 conference) tallied the first score of the game as Orie Rau scored on Ava Johnson's sacrifice fly to left field.

Then, it was all Riverhawks (4-5, 2-0) with eight runs in the first and third innings to back the pitching of Bailey Sligar, who totaled seven strikeouts in the circle.

The second game was more of the same. Canyon Ridge soared to the lead after Ehlers singled and brought in two runners in the first inning.

Alexus Milligan capped off the inning with a homer to left field, building the Riverhawks' lead to 5-1.

The Tigers collected 10 hits in the second game, but Milligan struck out three batters and mostly managed to work out of trouble to earn the win.

Summerfield powered the Canyon Ridge offense. She finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs. Sligar contributed two doubles and drove in three runs.

The offensive prowess of Summerfield wasn't a surprise. She carried a .786 batting average, with five homers and 18 RBIs into conference play.

Baseball: Canyon Ridge splits doubleheader with Mountain Home

The Riverhawks (2-1, 1-1) bounced back from a 12-0 loss in the first game of their Great Basin Conference-opening doubleheader against Mountain Home (2-2-2, 1-1) on Friday with a 4-3 triumph in the nightcap.

The Tigers' Alex Lopez handcuffed Canyon Ridge in the opener, striking out four and giving up just four hits — including a pair of singles to Chandler Roberson.

The Riverhawks regrouped in the second game and won in walk-off fashion, scoring the winning run on an error after singles by Andre Mora and Connor Capps put pressure on the Tigers.

Capps had three hits, including a double, and pitched 6⅔ solid innings with six strikeouts.

Roberson went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

PHOTOS: Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge Softball — Mountain Home Vs. Canyon Ridge