Teddy Reynolds reached about 22 miles southwest for a new boys basketball coach.

Reynolds, Canyon Ridge High School’s athletic director, told the Times-News that the school hired Alex Wells as its new boys basketball coach.

Wells, who served as Castleford High School’s head boys basketball coach for the past five years, takes over for Darren Van Hofwegen.

“Honestly, I had my eye on a bigger job for the last couple of years,” Wells told the Times-News. “The timing just worked out good. This opportunity presented itself and I viewed it as one of the best jobs in the valley. It’s kinda the pinnacle.”

Wells, a Castleford native and Buhl High School graduate, spent most of his coaching career in Idaho.

He started coaching with his brother at Troy High School and served a stint at Walla Walla Community College. Wells also spent two years as a head coach at Filer High School.

Wells led Castleford to a fourth-place finish at the 2023 1A DI Boys Basketball State Tournament.

“It means a ton to me for them to have the confidence in a guy like me to move me up from a smaller division and get this opportunity,” he said. “My ultimate goals for year one is just to put the best product that we possibly can out on the floor."

Canyon Ridge hasn’t qualified for state and recently sent senior Sam Lupumba to the College of Southern Idaho.

“I think if we come out and we compete at the highest level in a very tough conference, we’re just naturally gonna get better day in and day out because the competition in this conference is stiff year in and year out,” Wells said. “It is one of the best conferences in the state every year.”

Wells said he wants to put the toughest five guys on the floor at any given time and display a hard-nosed brand of basketball.

“They are gonna see a team that is gonna play extremely hard and play together,” he said. “And play the game the right way. That’s what they can expect. And we’re gonna have energy. I am gonna have energy. I always have energy. That is kinda what we’re looking for.”

