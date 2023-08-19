TWIN FALLS — Conner Willis thought it would be a routine morning weightlifting session.

So did Chris Ives. So, it’s no wonder 68 members of the Canyon Ridge High School football team were surprised last week when they traded dumbbells and barbells for vacuums and brooms.

Consider it a lesson first year head coach Juan Alvarado wanted to teach his boys.

“I told the guys that no guy here is too tough to learn how to use a broom or a mop and that’s what we did,” Alvarado told the Times-News. “We cleaned every corner and I explained to them that we have different aspects of football and we gotta be proud of all of it.”

Every dust bunny captured. Racks rearranged and scrubbed. Free burritos as a reward.

It’s the mindset Alvarado and his team carry into the 2023 campaign, a year removed from its first playoff appearance since 2019. Self-described as a more disciplined squad, eager to break a mold.

“I want to make sure they mature as humans,” Alvarado said.

Under Alvarado’s reign, don’t show up late to practice. Unless you prefer sprints for you and all of your teammates. And certainly don’t forget to throw away locker room garbage. Unless you want the same result.

“Really been getting into it with discipline,” wide receiver and defensive piece Caleb Somers told the Times-News. “Coach been getting us right.”

With 22 seniors and a seven returning offensive starters, quarterback Conner Willis said he wants his team to win the Great Basin Conference, host a playoff game and secure the school’s first postseason win.

Willis, a third-year starter with a few NAIA offers will rely on an offensive line with returning starters Adan Lua and Layne Schulz. He likes to chuck it, especially to Kade McEntire All-Conference honoree Alex Fierros. Look for tight end Jasper Robinson to also be a top target in the Riverhawks’ “intense” play style.

“We’re a lot more physical this year,” Willis told the Times-News. “Lot more up front. We got a lot more dynamic run game. More motion, that type of stuff.”

Defensively, Somers, Ives and Alvarado said to watch for Chris Erling, Connor Claborn, Chris Candelaria, Devan Shinn and Jace Tyree.

Expect an organized team who doesn’t mess around. Alvarado said the team follows a strict itinerary for practices and games. He ensures 100% punctuality.

“We’re on the dot,” he said. “If we’re gonna do seven-on-seven for 12 minutes, we don’t go longer than 12 minutes. We stop there, go get water and them jump on to the next thing.”

On game nights, the boys are provided with 45 minutes (5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.) to “blast music” but the locker room goes quiet after that. Alvarado gives his squad a pregame speech in the locker room at 6:48, return to the field at 6:57, sign the national anthem and kick off three minutes later.

“I feel like we’re getting a lot more disciplined,” Ives told the Times-News. “I feel like he is a lot harder on us. Defense, we’re being pushed more and I feel like it is making us a better team.”

CANYON RIDGE (4A) Head coach: Juan Alvarado 2022: 5-4 overall, 2-3 conference Key players: Conner Willis, sr., quarterback; Kade McEntire, jr., safety/wide receiver; Caleb Somers, sr., wide receiver; Chris Ives, sr., safety; Jasper Robinson, tight end, sr.; Devan Shinn, defensive end, jr. Schedule: (Home games in bold) Aug. 25 — vs. Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 — vs. Wood River, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 — at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 — at Ridgevue, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 — vs. Jerome (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 — at Minico, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — vs. Mountain Home, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — at Burley, 7 p.m.

